India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff’s Team Issues First Statement After Firing Incident, Warns Against Fake Videos

Tiger Shroff’s Team Issues First Statement After Firing Incident, Warns Against Fake Videos

Tiger Shroff’s team denies issuing statements or videos about the shooting incident, warning against fake content and threatening legal action.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 08:17 PM (IST)

Tiger Shroff’s official team has issued a clarification denying that the actor has made any statements or released videos regarding a recent incident or related developments. In a statement shared on social media, Team Tiger said fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives were being circulated online and falsely attributed to the actor. The team described the content as unauthorised and misleading, urging media organisations and digital platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing it.

Fake Content Flagged

The statement said several social media pages and digital platforms were circulating false content allegedly linked to Shroff.

The team clarified that the actor had neither issued any statements nor authorised any communication about the incident. It also denied any association with the fabricated material, saying such content was intended to mislead the public.

Team Tiger urged media outlets, digital platforms and social media users to exercise responsibility, verify claims before publication and avoid spreading misinformation for engagement or financial gain.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Wanted To Kill Another Celebrity, Studied Actor’s Social Media Before Firing At His BMW

Legal Action Warning

The team warned that individuals or pages found creating, promoting or circulating fabricated content could face legal action.

It said it was taking cognisance of the instances and reserved the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible.

The statement also appealed to the public to rely exclusively on verified communications issued by Tiger Shroff and his official team, rather than unverified claims circulating online.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter Devi; Share FIRST Pic On Dussehra

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Oct 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff Firing Tiger Shroff Shooting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Wanted To Kill Another Celebrity, Studied Actor’s Social Media Before Firing At His BMW
Tiger Shroff Attack: Accused Allegedly Planned To Kill Another Celebrity Before Targeting Actor
Celebrities
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter Devi; Share FIRST Pic On Dussehra
Deepika, Ranveer Singh Name Second Daughter Devi; Share FIRST Pic On Dussehra
Celebrities
Anurag Kashyap Slams Bollywood’s Obsession With Patriotic, Devotional Films Amid 'Dhurandhar', 'Hanuman Ansh' Success
Anurag Kashyap On Bollywood’s Obsession With Patriotic, Devotional Films Amid 'Dhurandhar', 'Hanuman Ansh' Success
Celebrities
Sanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'
Sanju Samson Goes Full Fanboy, Books ENTIRE Cinema Hall To Watch Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'
Advertisement

Videos

European Unrest: France and Albania Witness Violent Protests as Political Tensions Escalate
CBI Recommendation: Bhagwant Mann Government Agrees to Recommend CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder
Election Battle: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Samajwadi Party’s Campaign Preparations for UP 2027
CBI Probe: Punjab Government Recommends CBI Investigation Into Activist Parvinder Singh Chhota’s Murder
Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget