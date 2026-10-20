Tiger Shroff’s official team has issued a clarification denying that the actor has made any statements or released videos regarding a recent incident or related developments. In a statement shared on social media, Team Tiger said fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives were being circulated online and falsely attributed to the actor. The team described the content as unauthorised and misleading, urging media organisations and digital platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing it.

Fake Content Flagged

The statement said several social media pages and digital platforms were circulating false content allegedly linked to Shroff.

The team clarified that the actor had neither issued any statements nor authorised any communication about the incident. It also denied any association with the fabricated material, saying such content was intended to mislead the public.

Team Tiger urged media outlets, digital platforms and social media users to exercise responsibility, verify claims before publication and avoid spreading misinformation for engagement or financial gain.

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Legal Action Warning

The team warned that individuals or pages found creating, promoting or circulating fabricated content could face legal action.

It said it was taking cognisance of the instances and reserved the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible.

The statement also appealed to the public to rely exclusively on verified communications issued by Tiger Shroff and his official team, rather than unverified claims circulating online.

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