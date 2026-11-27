Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proposed amendment raises state assembly seat limit to 650.

Uttar Pradesh to exceed 500 seats without state division.

Lok Sabha maximum strength also set to increase to 850.

Three bills expected, including one for 50% seat increase.

The constitutional ceiling on the number of seats in a state Legislative Assembly is set to increase from 500 to 650 under a proposed Constitution amendment, potentially allowing Uttar Pradesh to expand its Assembly without being bifurcated.

The government is planning a special provision in the proposed amendment to exempt Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, from the existing 500-seat cap, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Article 170 of the Constitution currently stipulates that a state Legislative Assembly cannot have more than 500 members, subject to certain provisions. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the maximum strength of a state Assembly to 650 members.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly May Have Over 600 Seats

Uttar Pradesh currently has 403 Assembly seats. Under the proposed delimitation exercise, the number is expected to increase by 50%, taking the Assembly's strength to more than 600.

Sources told PTI that the government does not want Uttar Pradesh to be divided under any circumstances. It is therefore planning a special provision that would allow the state to have an Assembly with more than 500 constituencies.

The proposed change would enable Uttar Pradesh to accommodate the expected increase in Assembly seats while remaining within a single state structure.

Lok Sabha's Maximum Strength May Rise To 850

The proposed Constitution amendment also seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members. This would include up to 815 elected representatives from states and 35 from Union territories.

Three Bills Likely During Parliament's Special Sitting

The government is expected to introduce three bills during the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30.

Two of these will be Constitution amendment bills aimed at implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections.

The third bill will provide for a 50% increase in the number of seats in each state.