Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former CM Stalin attacked government over Supreme Court's Deepam order.

Stalin accused CM Vijay of surrendering state rights, demonstrating incompetence.

Supreme Court permitted Karthigai Deepam lighting atop Thiruparankundram hill.

Court suspended temple board, deployed CRPF for smooth ceremony.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Vijay-led TVK government over the Supreme Court's directions on lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. Accusing Chief Minister Joseph Vijay of remaining silent on the issue, the DMK chief described the government's handling of the controversy as a "historic betrayal" of Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Stalin alleged that the state government had surrendered its rights to the Union Government through the dispute. He also criticised Vijay for allegedly failing to take responsibility and allowing others to handle the matter.

"Today's Supreme Court order has shown what becomes of a state government where the Chief Minister outsources his responsibilities to others and acts out dialogues like a stand-up comedian. The problem is not that the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is new to politics and inexperienced in governance.Rather, the root cause of many of Tamil Nadu's problems is that he does not allow anyone with experience or wisdom anywhere near him. Even after all this, Chief Minister Vijay's refusal to open his mouth is a historic betrayal of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

Stalin Accuses TVK Government Of Surrendering State Rights

The DMK president alleged that the controversy had resulted in the TVK government giving up two important rights — the state's authority and democratic control over temples. He linked these rights to the Dravidian movement's decades-long struggle.

"In a single case, they have surrendered to the Union Government both the state rights that the Dravidian movement fought for, shedding blood and sacrificing many lives over sixty years to obtain and protect, and the democratic control over temples, which were once in the hands of fraudulent cliques, that the Dravidian movement and the DMK gradually established starting 100 years ago," Stalin said.

He also described the Supreme Court's directions concerning the administration of the temple and the deployment of central forces as shocking. Stalin accused the Vijay government of failing to put forward strong arguments before the court.

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"The Supreme Court has ordered the lighting of the Deepam (lamp) tomorrow at the pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill. The administratively incompetent Vijay government has brought disgrace to Tamil Nadu by failing to present strong arguments in court.

The orders issued by the Supreme Court—'Handing over the entire hill to the CRPF; dissolving the temple's Board of Trustees; handing over responsibility to a committee of former judges; and directing the Chief Secretary, DGP, HR&CE Commissioner, Madurai Collector, DC, and others to appear in person'—are shocking," Stalin said.

What Stalin Said About Religious Harmony

Stalin maintained that the previous DMK government had protected the worship traditions and customs followed at Thiruparankundram hill while preserving religious harmony and peace. He appealed to people in the state to ensure that the controversy did not affect communal relations.

"It was the DMK government that safeguarded the worship traditions and customs followed from time immemorial at Thirupparankundram. It was the DMK government that upheld religious harmony, peace, and state rights. Today, through its sheer incompetence, obsession with publicity, and cowardice, the TVK government has completely botched it all....My appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu: Under no circumstances shall we allow any harm to befall our religious harmony—let us protect it. Let us set an example for our future generations," he said.

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Supreme Court Orders Deepam Lighting On November 28

Stalin's remarks followed the Supreme Court's directions on Friday permitting the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 28. The court said every devotee could participate in the ceremony and ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure it was conducted smoothly.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah. It also asked the police to ensure the safety of the Dargah and its premises.

The directions came after the court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded its administration through a two-member committee. The action followed the authorities' alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's November 20 order, which had permitted a one-time lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to provide details of telephone calls, emails and other communications exchanged between officials regarding the implementation of its November 20 order.