Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New films 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' and 'Gunmaaster G9' opened modestly.

'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' earned ₹4 crore, narrowly leading 'Gunmaaster G9'.

'Ramayana' earned ₹8.45 crore, crossing ₹1,000 crore net India.

Worldwide, 'Ramayana' grossed ₹1,790.10 crore despite a slight decline.

The box office witnessed a three-way clash on Friday, November 27, as Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 arrived in cinemas, competing with the three-week-old Ramayana. While both new releases recorded modest opening-day collections, Yeh Prem Mol Liya took a narrow lead over Gunmaaster G9. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana continued its strong run, earning Rs 8.45 crore on Day 23 and crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India net collections.

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'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs 4 crore net in India on its opening day, with a gross collection of Rs 4.70 crore. The film recorded 7,251 shows and sold an estimated 1,88,726 tickets on Friday.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire feature in supporting roles. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Despite its modest opening, the film has secured the 10th-biggest opening of Ayushmann Khurrana's career, moving ahead of Doctor G, which collected Rs 3.87 crore on Day 1.

'Gunmaaster G9' Day 1 Box Office Collection

Emraan Hashmi returned to the big screen with Gunmaaster G9 after the success of Awarapan 2. Directed by Aditya Datt, the romantic action thriller features Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana alongside Hashmi. Its music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The film's opening-day net collection of Rs 3.65 crore puts it ahead of Mumbai Saga in Emraan Hashmi's post-Covid opening-day rankings. However, it fell short of the Rs 5 crore mark on its first day.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Genelia D'Souza in key roles.

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'Ramayana' Day 23 Box Office Collection

While the two new releases competed for audience attention, Ramayana maintained its impressive box office run. The film collected Rs 8.45 crore net in India on Friday, November 27, across 6,584 shows. Its Day 23 earnings included Rs 5 crore from Hindi, Rs 1.25 crore from Kannada, Rs 1.05 crore from Tamil, Rs 1 crore from Malayalam and Rs 15 lakh from Telugu.

With this, the film's total India net collection reached Rs 1,000.55 crore, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 1,195.10 crore. It also earned Rs 5 crore in overseas markets on Day 23, taking its international gross to Rs 595 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,790.10 crore.

The film recorded a 12.4 per cent decline from its Day 22 net collection of Rs 9.65 crore. Despite the drop, it continued to draw audiences in its fourth week, with an estimated 41.75 million tickets sold across its theatrical run.