Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu reportedly offered power-sharing; Eisenkot remains doubtful.

Eisenkot assured allies against joining Likud without consent.

Eisenkot faces December 6 deadline, needing more support.

Ra'am offered support for positions, community development funds.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering a rotational power-sharing arrangement with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, under which Eisenkot would serve as prime minister while Netanyahu would take the second turn in the top post. The proposal comes as Eisenkot struggles to secure enough support to form a government before his mandate expires next month.

According to The Times of Israel, citing Channel 13, Netanyahu is preparing to signal his willingness to enter such an arrangement, although the proposal has reportedly divided officials within the Prime Minister's Office.

The Kan public broadcaster reported that the offer could be conveyed through unofficial channels, allowing Likud to maintain plausible deniability amid internal differences over the terms of a possible deal.

However, Eisenkot remains doubtful about Netanyahu's proposals and is continuing preparations to form a government next week, Channel 13 reported.

Eisenkot Assures Allies He Will Not Join Likud Without Their Approval

Eisenkot has reportedly assured his coalition partners, The Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, that he would not enter a unity government with Likud without their consent.

Both leaders have signed coalition agreements with Yashar and have ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, B'Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, who has publicly supported the idea of a unity government with Likud, could oppose an Eisenkot-led administration if it is formed before negotiations with Netanyahu have been exhausted, according to senior figures in Eisenkot's bloc cited by Channel 13.

Bennett had earlier indicated that he could consider other, less favourable options if talks with Likud fail.

Eisenkot Faces December 6 Deadline To Form Government

The political negotiations are taking place against a tight deadline. Eisenkot's 28-day mandate from President Isaac Herzog is due to expire on December 6.

His Yashar party, Golan's Democrats and Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu together hold 36 seats in the 120-member Knesset. Even with Bennett's B'Yachad party, the bloc would have only 48 seats, well short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot would therefore need support from other political groups, including Netanyahu's Likud, ultra-Orthodox factions or Arab-majority parties such as Ra'am, to form a government.

Ra'am Offers Support In Exchange For Cabinet Positions, Development Funds

According to The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, the Arab-majority Ra'am party has offered to support an Eisenkot-led government's security decisions throughout its proposed four-year term in exchange for ministerial positions and significant investment in Arab communities.

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas has reportedly assured members of Eisenkot's bloc that his party would maintain "full coalition discipline", including on sensitive security matters such as regulations in the West Bank.

The party is seeking cabinet positions for Abbas and its second-in-command, MK Yoav Segalovitz. Its demands also include a comprehensive plan to tackle crime in Arab society and a five-year development programme for Arab towns and mixed cities, backed by tens of billions of shekels.

Ra'am has also sought a national project to regulate construction, particularly in Arab communities in the Negev.

The party is reportedly willing to have some of its demands implemented gradually after the government is sworn in, provided Eisenkot commits to them. Ra'am is not expected to join the initial formation of the government, although Eisenkot has indicated that he would seek to expand the coalition later.

Ra'am Leader Expected To Recognise Hamas As Terrorist Organisation

The developments come as Abbas is expected to publicly recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation in an upcoming interview with Channel 12.

Ra'am is reportedly arranging private security for its leader amid increased threats ahead of the anticipated remarks.

Meanwhile, a senior figure in Eisenkot's bloc questioned Bennett's argument that a unity government with Likud would help ease the burden on military reservists. The official argued that Netanyahu would remain committed to his ultra-Orthodox allies.

"At every meeting, Netanyahu's offer of a unity government has included the ultra-Orthodox, with an agreed-upon draft law," the official was quoted as saying by Channel 12, as cited by *The Times of Israel*.

"Presenting unity as a solution to the reservists' problem is wrong. In a government with Likud, we'd get both exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox and Netanyahu," the official added.