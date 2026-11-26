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Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sunny Leone and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai, grabbing attention with their stylish looks and public appearances.
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sunny Leone and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
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Published at : 26 Nov 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Entertainment
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi, Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Palak Tiwari, Sharvari, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Neetu Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Malaika Arora And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Ameesha Patel, Esha Deol, Amit Sadh And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Nora Fatehi And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor, Aisha Sharma And More Bollywood Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
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