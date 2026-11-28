Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Qazi revealed Love Gill's disparaging remarks about Mahhi Vij.

Love commented on Mahhi's expensive style and poor behaviour.

The confrontation quickly escalated with sharp personal insults exchanged.

Mahhi questioned Love's actions, calling her a

A Bigg Boss 20 promo has set the stage for a heated confrontation between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill. The duo locked horns after Qazi Touqeer told Mahhi Vij what Love Gill said about her, behind her back.

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'Harkatein Hain Chor Bazaar Wali'

The argument began when Qazi told Mahhi Vij what Love had said about her in her absence. According to Qazi, Love had commented on Mahhi's expensive fashion choices and behaviour, saying, "Mahhi Gucci, Prada pehenti hai, harkatein karti hain chor bazaar wali." [Mahhi wears Gucci and Prada, but behaves like someone from Chor Bazaar.]

After overhearing their conversation, Love stepped in and appeared to stand by the remark, saying, "Sacchai boldi." [I have only spoken the truth.]

Mahhi then confronted her saying, "Sorry? Kya bola aapne?" [Sorry? What did you just say?]

Love responded, "Mujhe nahi aapki sorry chahiye...Bhaadh mai jao." [I don't want your apology... Go to hell.]

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Mahhi Vij And Love Gill Trade Sharp Remarks

The exchange quickly escalated, with Mahhi angrily asking, "Tu bolegi mujhe bhaadh mai jaane? Tu hai kon?" [You will tell me to go to hell? Who do you think you are?]

Love replied by saying, "Mai Love Gill hoon." [I am Love Gill.]

Mahhi then accused her of starting arguments early in the morning, saying, "Subah subah chalu ho jati hai kalesh karna." [You start creating trouble first thing in the morning.]

Defending herself, Love hit back, "Tu kya karne aayi hai? Logon ke kirdaar par ungli uthane aayi hai? Logon ke baap par jane wali aayi hai?" [What have you come here to do? To question people's character? To drag their fathers into things?]

Mahhi responded with another pointed remark, saying, "Abbey, choron ke saath choron jaise baatein karni padti hai. Tujh jaise logon ke saath tere level par aake baatein karni padti hain." [You have to speak to thieves the way thieves speak. With people like you, I have to come down to your level to talk.]

Love questioned why Mahhi was concerned about her standing, saying, "Bhai tujhe kya lena dena mere level se?" [Why do you care about my level?]

Mahhi ended the exchange with another angry retort, saying, "Toh kyu aati hai yahan, subah subah sabka dimaag kharab karne? Pagal insaan." [Then why do you come here, disturbing everyone's peace first thing in the morning? You crazy person.]