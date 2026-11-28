Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra Congress criticised ally NCP (SP) over delimitation support.

Congress recalled supporting Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha election bid.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad announced support for delimitation.

Proposed delimitation aims to increase Lok Sabha seats.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday criticised its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), after party leader Jitendra Awhad indicated support for the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The Congress recalled how it had given up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat earlier this year to help Sharad Pawar return to the Upper House.

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress directed its criticism at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule, questioning the party's decision to back the proposed legislation despite the support it had received from the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election.

The state Congress said the Rajya Sabha elections for seven Maharashtra seats were due in March 2026. At the time, the NCP (SP) had 10 MLAs, while the Congress had 16 and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20. A candidate required 36 votes to win a seat, according to the party's account.

"The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra’s 7 Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20," the party said.

Congress Recalls Support For Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha Bid

The Maharashtra Congress also claimed that Supriya Sule had personally approached senior Congress leaders to secure support for her father's Rajya Sabha candidature.

It said Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had agreed to back Pawar without hesitation, following which the party set aside its claim to the seat. The Shiv Sena (UBT) subsequently extended its support, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) unanimously endorsed Pawar's candidature, the Congress added.

The party questioned the NCP (SP)'s decision to support the BJP-led government's delimitation proposal despite the backing it had received from its allies.

"Supriya Sule sought Congress leaders’ support for Sharad Pawar’s candidacy. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed without any hesitation. Congress set aside its claim to its own seat and supported Sharad Pawar’s candidacy. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) then also backed him, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously confirmed his candidacy. And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government," the Maharashtra Congress said.

ALSO READ: NCP SP MP Supriya Sule To Skip INDIA Bloc Meet On November 30, Here's Why

Jitendra Awhad Announces NCP-SP's Support For Delimitation

The Congress's criticism came after NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad said on Friday that the party would support the upcoming delimitation exercise. He described the process as a constitutional requirement and said the decision followed discussions with party chief Sharad Pawar.

Clarifying the nature of the discussions, Awhad said they were not specifically about the party's official position but maintained that it had decided to back the exercise.

"The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation," Awhad told reporters.

ALSO READ: 'DMK Should Walk With Us': Rahul Gandhi Urges DMK To Stand With Opposition Amid Delimitation Bill Row

Delimitation Proposal And Special Parliament Sitting

The proposed delimitation legislation is expected to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from its present 543 seats to 850. Under the proposal cited in the report, 815 seats would be allocated to states and the remaining 35 to Union Territories.

The issue has triggered political debate ahead of the special sitting of Parliament. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to conduct essential government business.