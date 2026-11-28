Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh addressed bomb threats with love, thanking police.

Singer suggested threats aimed to deter fans from attending.

Mumbai concert held amid city-wide high security alert.

Similar bomb threats also targeted his upcoming Bengaluru concert.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh addressed the alleged bomb threats surrounding his Mumbai concert on Friday, November 27, assuring fans that he would respond to those trying to disrupt the event with love. He also thanked the Mumbai Police for managing security and ensuring that concertgoers could enter the venue safely. The singer's remarks came amid heightened security concerns following threat emails targeting several locations across the city.

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Diljit Dosanjh Says He Has 'Only Love' For Those Behind Threats

Addressing the audience, the 'GOAT' singer suggested that the threats were intended to frighten fans and prevent them from attending his concert. However, he said he would not respond with hostility.

Sharing a video from the event on Instagram, Diljit said, "Kehte Diljit ko bomb se uda denge, waah! Inka maksad sirf ye hai ki Diljit ke show mai log na aae, unko dara diya jaye, dhamka diya jaye, kisi bhi tareeke se rok diya jaye." [Their only intention is this: that people do not come to Diljit's show, that they be scared, that they be threatened, that they be stopped by any means.]

The singer added, "Meri taraf se aapko pyaar hai. Aap beshak bomb pheko, meri taraf se fir bhi aapko pyaar hai." [From my side, there is love for you. You may throw bombs if you want, but from my side, there is still love for you," said Diljit Dosanjh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He also acknowledged that several fans were still waiting outside the venue as security checks continued. Thanking the police for their efforts, he added, "Mujhe pata chala ki jitne log yahan hain, utne hi bahar hu phasse hue hain. Police ki bhi majboori hai, woh check karke bhej rahe hain sabko, thank you Mumbai Police." [I know that as many people as are here, just as many are stuck outside as well. The police also have their duty/compulsion; they are checking and sending everyone in. Thank you so much. Many, many thanks to the Mumbai Police.]

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Mumbai On High Alert After Threat Email

The concert took place amid heightened security in Mumbai. A day earlier, on Thursday, a threat email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide warned of possible bomb blasts at the Mayor's office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and other locations in the city.

The email also claimed that explosives had been planted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Sion and Acharya Metro Station.

Meanwhile, another bomb threat was reported ahead of Diljit's scheduled performance in Bengaluru. Police registered a case after receiving an email warning of a possible explosion at the concert venue and a nearby metro station. The singer is set to perform at NICE Grounds in Madavara on Sunday, November 29, as part of his AURA India Tour 2026.

This is not the first time the singer's India tour has faced security threats. On October 23, an email warning of a possible suicide attack was reportedly sent to the office of former Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Earlier, ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore, bomb threats were also sent to the Mayor's office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

(With inouts fro ANI)