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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Four As Salman Khan Home Recce Link Emerges

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Four As Salman Khan Home Recce Link Emerges

Four accused, including two women couriers, have been arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case as investigators uncover an alleged Salman Khan home recce link.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 01:38 AM (IST)
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  • Police investigating weapon transport and supply network to Mumbai.

The investigation into the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car has taken a fresh turn, with Delhi Police arresting four accused, including two women couriers. Investigators have also uncovered claims that three suspects allegedly conducted recce outside Salman Khan’s residence. According to sources, the suspects were reportedly targeting the Bollywood superstar but left after noticing police personnel deployed at his home. The four accused have since been formally arrested by the Maharashtra Police Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, which has secured three days of transit remand as the investigation into the alleged weapons supply network continues.

Salman Khan Targeted: Sources

The accused have been identified as Kunal and Sumit, residents of Sonipat in Haryana, and Radha and Babita, from Uttar Pradesh. Police sources said Kunal is believed to have played a key role in the operation. He had reportedly been released from prison on bail recently.

Investigators are examining allegations that Kunal and two other suspects carried out recce at Salman Khan’s residence. According to sources, they allegedly abandoned the plan after seeing the security arrangements and police deployment outside the property.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s Team Issues First Statement After Firing Incident, Warns Against Fake Videos

Weapons Trail

According to the investigation, Kunal met Anil Pandit through a friend living in Harsana village. The two subsequently communicated through an encrypted messaging application. Police allege that, acting on Pandit’s instructions, Kunal collected a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar before travelling towards Mumbai.

Kunal reportedly met Radha around two months earlier and later persuaded her to travel with the weapon. On October 15, he allegedly accompanied Radha and Babita to New Delhi railway station. The pistol was reportedly concealed inside Radha’s bag.

Investigators said Kunal remained in contact with the women during their journey, relaying instructions from Pandit through the encrypted application.

The women arrived at Mumbai’s Dadar station on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am that morning, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

Four Arrested

Police are investigating whether the weapon was connected to the shooting involving Tiger Shroff’s car on October 18 at approximately 7 pm.

Following the incident, Pandit allegedly informed Kunal that the suspected shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape. Meanwhile, Radha and Babita reportedly boarded an express train from Dadar towards Haridwar on October 18, travelling to Delhi.

On October 20, police detained the two women at New Delhi railway station, while Kunal and Sumit were taken into custody in Sonipat.

The Maharashtra Police CID subsequently secured court permission to formally arrest all four accused and obtained three days of transit remand.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Wanted To Kill Another Celebrity, Studied Actor’s Social Media Before Firing At His BMW

Published at : 21 Oct 2026 01:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff Firing
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