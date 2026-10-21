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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKrishna Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Firing On Brother Tiger Shroff, Avoids Media Queries

Krishna Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Firing On Brother Tiger Shroff, Avoids Media Queries

Krishna Shroff attended Mr Faisu and Tanya's wedding reception amid the shocking Tiger Shroff firing incident in Mumbai, maintaining complete silence regarding her brother's health update.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krishna Shroff attended reception amidst brother Tiger Shroff firing incident.
  • She maintained low profile, avoided media interactions and photographs.
  • Krishna dodged queries about Tiger's health, replied only
  • Tiger's vehicle fired upon; driver, bystander injured. Police investigating.

Digital content creator Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai celebrating his marriage to Tanya Siddiqui. While several prominent faces from television and digital entertainment attended the festivities, all eyes turned to fitness entrepreneur Krishna Shroff as she stepped out for the celebrations on Monday evening amid the alarming Tiger Shroff firing incident that sent shockwaves across Bollywood.

Keeping A Low Profile Amid Security Concerns

Arriving at the venue alongside model Erika Packard, Krishna opted for an ethnic teal-green lehenga paired with a contrasting pink blouse. However, conscious of the heightened media scrutiny and tense security situation surrounding her family, she chose to keep a strictly low profile. Unlike other celebrity guests who paused to greet the shutterbugs on the red carpet, Krishna bypassed the photo-op area. She headed straight inside for the celebration and, upon congratulating the newlyweds, walked directly out toward her waiting vehicle without posing for customary photographs.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Slams Bollywood’s Obsession With Patriotic, Devotional Films Amid 'Dhurandhar', 'Hanuman Ansh' Success

Dodges Health Update Queries With A Polite 'Thank You'

As Krishna made her exit, the paparazzi stationed outside persistently questioned her regarding brother Tiger Shroff’s well-being and the frightening shooting incident. Choosing not to speak on the matter, Krishna maintained complete silence on her brother's condition. As photographers called out asking for an update on Tiger, she refrained from answering, offering only a polite and repeated "Thank you" before shutting the car door and driving away from the venue.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selladurai Krishna Kumar (@selladurai_krishnakumar)

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The public appearance comes in the shadow of a terrifying attack on Sunday evening near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. As Tiger Shroff was exiting a local turf following a football session, bike-borne assailants opened fire at his vehicle.

While the actor escaped unhurt from the gunfire, his driver sustained a bullet injury to his hand, and another bystander was injured; both were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for medical care. Following the incident, Anil Pandit purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, prompting Mumbai Police to form multiple investigation teams, examine CCTV footage, and detain him and other suspects as high-level probes continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Krishna Shroff maintain a low profile at the wedding reception?

She chose to keep a low profile due to heightened media scrutiny and a tense security situation involving her family. She bypassed photo-ops and avoided questions.

What details are known about the Tiger Shroff firing incident?

Assailants on a bike opened fire at Tiger Shroff's vehicle near Pushpa Park in Juhu. Tiger was unhurt, but his driver and a bystander were injured.

Who claimed responsibility for the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

Anil Pandit, purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack. Mumbai Police are actively investigating and have detained suspects.

How did Krishna Shroff respond to health update queries about Tiger?

Krishna Shroff chose not to speak on the matter. She offered only a polite and repeated

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Krishna Shroff Wedding Mr Faisu Lawrence Bishnoi
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