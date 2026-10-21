Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krishna Shroff attended reception amidst brother Tiger Shroff firing incident.

She maintained low profile, avoided media interactions and photographs.

Krishna dodged queries about Tiger's health, replied only

Tiger's vehicle fired upon; driver, bystander injured. Police investigating.

Digital content creator Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai celebrating his marriage to Tanya Siddiqui. While several prominent faces from television and digital entertainment attended the festivities, all eyes turned to fitness entrepreneur Krishna Shroff as she stepped out for the celebrations on Monday evening amid the alarming Tiger Shroff firing incident that sent shockwaves across Bollywood.

Keeping A Low Profile Amid Security Concerns

Arriving at the venue alongside model Erika Packard, Krishna opted for an ethnic teal-green lehenga paired with a contrasting pink blouse. However, conscious of the heightened media scrutiny and tense security situation surrounding her family, she chose to keep a strictly low profile. Unlike other celebrity guests who paused to greet the shutterbugs on the red carpet, Krishna bypassed the photo-op area. She headed straight inside for the celebration and, upon congratulating the newlyweds, walked directly out toward her waiting vehicle without posing for customary photographs.

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Dodges Health Update Queries With A Polite 'Thank You'

As Krishna made her exit, the paparazzi stationed outside persistently questioned her regarding brother Tiger Shroff’s well-being and the frightening shooting incident. Choosing not to speak on the matter, Krishna maintained complete silence on her brother's condition. As photographers called out asking for an update on Tiger, she refrained from answering, offering only a polite and repeated "Thank you" before shutting the car door and driving away from the venue.

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Incident?

The public appearance comes in the shadow of a terrifying attack on Sunday evening near Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. As Tiger Shroff was exiting a local turf following a football session, bike-borne assailants opened fire at his vehicle.

While the actor escaped unhurt from the gunfire, his driver sustained a bullet injury to his hand, and another bystander was injured; both were rushed to Nanavati Hospital for medical care. Following the incident, Anil Pandit purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, prompting Mumbai Police to form multiple investigation teams, examine CCTV footage, and detain him and other suspects as high-level probes continue.