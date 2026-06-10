Sushant Divgikar Opens Up About Becoming Rani KoHEnur, Says ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?’

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HomeEntertainmentWhen Sushant Divgikar Spoke About Becoming Rani KoHEnur On Pranit More Show: ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?’

When Sushant Divgikar Spoke About Becoming Rani KoHEnur On Pranit More Show: ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?’

Sushant Divgikar became Rani Ko-He-Nur despite social pressure and criticism. They now live proudly as a transgender woman.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rani Ko-He-Nur embraced her identity as a transgender woman.
  • She prioritizes authenticity, living truly to herself despite pressures.
  • Rani dismisses online trolls, emphasizing peace with oneself.
  • She powerfully questions if her gender impacts anyone else.

Actor and model Rani KoHEnur, formerly known as Sushant Divgikar, has embraced their true identity after a deeply personal gender transition. Today, they are living life on their own terms as a transgender woman, fulfilling a long-held dream despite facing social pressure, criticism, and ridicule along the way.

Speaking Out On Identity, Online Trolling

Born male, Rani has shared that they always felt a strong connection to their feminine identity. For them, the journey was never about becoming someone new, but about accepting who they had always been. Choosing authenticity over societal expectations, they followed their heart and now take pride in their identity, believing that true happiness comes from being honest with oneself.

Recently appearing on comedian and Bigg Boss fame Pranit More’s show, Rani spoke about their journey and the online abuse often faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Reflecting on their transformation, they said, “I was born a boy, but life is given to us only once, so we should do what truly makes us happy.”

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Addressing social media trolling, Rani revealed that such negativity rarely affects them. With their trademark humour, they remarked that they often wonder who is behind anonymous accounts, using someone else’s Wi-Fi to send abusive messages. They also highlighted the irony of people publicly insulting members of the LGBTQ+ community while privately engaging in conversations with them through direct messages.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rani Ko-He-Nur?

Rani Ko-He-Nur is the new identity embraced by actor and model Sushant Divgikar. She is a transgender woman who transitioned from male to female, now living life on her own terms.

How does Rani Ko-He-Nur feel about her gender transition?

Rani feels she is finally living life on her own terms, believing the journey was about accepting her true self. She takes pride in her identity, prioritizing authenticity and happiness.

How does Rani Ko-He-Nur handle online trolling?

Rani states that online trolling rarely affects her, humorously questioning the anonymous attackers' motives. She believes individuals at peace with themselves do not target others.

What is Rani Ko-He-Nur's core message about identity?

Rani famously asked,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
LGBTQ+ Sushant Divgikar Rani Kohenur
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