Sushant Divgikar Opens Up About Becoming Rani KoHEnur, Says ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?’

Rani Ko-He-Nur is the new identity embraced by actor and model Sushant Divgikar. She is a transgender woman who transitioned from male to female, now living life on her own terms.
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When Sushant Divgikar Spoke About Becoming Rani KoHEnur On Pranit More Show: ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?’
Sushant Divgikar became Rani Ko-He-Nur despite social pressure and criticism. They now live proudly as a transgender woman.
- Rani Ko-He-Nur embraced her identity as a transgender woman.
- She prioritizes authenticity, living truly to herself despite pressures.
- Rani dismisses online trolls, emphasizing peace with oneself.
- She powerfully questions if her gender impacts anyone else.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Rani Ko-He-Nur?
How does Rani Ko-He-Nur feel about her gender transition?
Rani feels she is finally living life on her own terms, believing the journey was about accepting her true self. She takes pride in her identity, prioritizing authenticity and happiness.
How does Rani Ko-He-Nur handle online trolling?
Rani states that online trolling rarely affects her, humorously questioning the anonymous attackers' motives. She believes individuals at peace with themselves do not target others.
What is Rani Ko-He-Nur's core message about identity?
Rani famously asked,
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