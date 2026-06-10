Sushant Divgikar Opens Up About Becoming Rani KoHEnur, Says ‘Who Cares About My Sexuality?’

Actor and model Rani KoHEnur, formerly known as Sushant Divgikar, has embraced their true identity after a deeply personal gender transition. Today, they are living life on their own terms as a transgender woman, fulfilling a long-held dream despite facing social pressure, criticism, and ridicule along the way.

Speaking Out On Identity, Online Trolling

Born male, Rani has shared that they always felt a strong connection to their feminine identity. For them, the journey was never about becoming someone new, but about accepting who they had always been. Choosing authenticity over societal expectations, they followed their heart and now take pride in their identity, believing that true happiness comes from being honest with oneself.

Recently appearing on comedian and Bigg Boss fame Pranit More’s show, Rani spoke about their journey and the online abuse often faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Reflecting on their transformation, they said, “I was born a boy, but life is given to us only once, so we should do what truly makes us happy.”

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Addressing social media trolling, Rani revealed that such negativity rarely affects them. With their trademark humour, they remarked that they often wonder who is behind anonymous accounts, using someone else’s Wi-Fi to send abusive messages. They also highlighted the irony of people publicly insulting members of the LGBTQ+ community while privately engaging in conversations with them through direct messages.

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