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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPM Modi Becomes Longest Continuously Serving Prime Minister, Vindu Dara Singh Says ‘4,399 Not Just A Number’

PM Modi Becomes Longest Continuously Serving Prime Minister, Vindu Dara Singh Says ‘4,399 Not Just A Number’

After PM Modi completed 12 years in office, actor Vindu Dara Singh said he was delighted to see him achieve the milestone.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi now India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister.
  • Actor Vindu Dara Singh praised Modi's
  • Congress termed this milestone
  • Congress leaders cited Nehru's longer tenure from August 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister on Tuesday, surpassing the record previously held by the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Actor Vindu Dara Singh reacted to this milestone and praised PM Modi’s leadership and said he should continue guiding the nation for as long as he remains healthy.

Vindu Dara Singh Praises PM Modi

The 62-year-old actor heaped praises on PM Modi, and added that he is “very happy” with the Prime Minister achieving this milestone. “4,399 is not just a number; it is history created by PM Modi. He started as a humble party worker and rose to become the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ of the nation, not merely a Prime Minister. He has always served the country as a true ‘Sevak’ of the people,” he told news agency ANI. 

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He added, “We hope that as long as he remains healthy and his mind and body continue to function with the same energy, he will keep showing the country the way forward.”

“I am very happy. The entire world is facing turmoil, but India remains safe. We respect and salute you,” he further said. 

PM Modi Sets New Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took oath on May 26, 2014. He secured a second term on May 30, 2019, and was sworn in for a third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

With 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi has now surpassed the record held by Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in India’s history.

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On PM Modi completing 12 years in office, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to him congratulating him on the milestone. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Jhandewalan Mandir to mark PM's completion of 12 years in office. 

Congress Reacts To ‘Dubiously Invented’ Milestone

Congress, however, didn’t buy the “longest continuously serving PM” milestone. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed 4,399 days, making him India's longest continuously serving PM, a "dubiously invented" milestone.

“Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947, presiding over a stellar Cabinet - the likes of which have rarely been seen in the world. Over the next five years, modern India came into being. Over 560 princely states were integrated peacefully into the Indian Union, the Constitution of India was debated and adopted, zamindari was abolished, reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were put in place, a number of multipurpose irrigation-cum-power projects were launched, the infrastructure for science and technology capability was established (including in nuclear energy), and India emerged as a force in global affairs,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

He added, “Electoral rolls bearing 170 million registered voters were prepared to ensure universal adult franchise, and free India's first General Elections were held between October 1951 and February 1952.”

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi posted on X, “The BJP’s latest propaganda exercise deserves a reality check. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. The BJP's claim rests on a technicality of counting only from 26 January 1950 and then conveniently using the phrase ‘longest serving elected’. India did not come into existence on 26 January 1950. Our national journey as an independent nation began on 15 August 1947.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister on Tuesday. He surpassed the previous record held by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

When did PM Modi begin his continuous service?

PM Modi first took oath on May 26, 2014. He has served 4,399 consecutive days in office, being sworn in for his third term on June 9, 2024.

How did actor Vindu Dara Singh respond to PM Modi's milestone?

Actor Vindu Dara Singh praised PM Modi's leadership, calling him

What was the Congress party's view on this achievement?

The Congress party called the milestone

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Vindu Dara Singh PM Modi Entertaiment News
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