Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi now India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh praised Modi's

Congress termed this milestone

Congress leaders cited Nehru's longer tenure from August 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister on Tuesday, surpassing the record previously held by the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Actor Vindu Dara Singh reacted to this milestone and praised PM Modi’s leadership and said he should continue guiding the nation for as long as he remains healthy.

Vindu Dara Singh Praises PM Modi

The 62-year-old actor heaped praises on PM Modi, and added that he is “very happy” with the Prime Minister achieving this milestone. “4,399 is not just a number; it is history created by PM Modi. He started as a humble party worker and rose to become the ‘Pradhan Sevak’ of the nation, not merely a Prime Minister. He has always served the country as a true ‘Sevak’ of the people,” he told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ| Krystle D’Souza Is Dating ‘Desi Bling’ Fame AP: Report

He added, “We hope that as long as he remains healthy and his mind and body continue to function with the same energy, he will keep showing the country the way forward.”

“I am very happy. The entire world is facing turmoil, but India remains safe. We respect and salute you,” he further said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister, Actor Vindu Dara Singh says, "4,399 is not just a number but history made by PM Modi... I am very happy. The entire world is in turmoil, but India is safe... We respect… pic.twitter.com/J2pdooQZpP — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

PM Modi Sets New Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first took oath on May 26, 2014. He secured a second term on May 30, 2019, and was sworn in for a third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

With 4,399 consecutive days in office, Modi has now surpassed the record held by Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in India’s history.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Joins Tom Hanks And Tim Allen At Toy Story 5 Premiere, Performs Jessie's Song Live

On PM Modi completing 12 years in office, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to him congratulating him on the milestone. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Jhandewalan Mandir to mark PM's completion of 12 years in office.

Congress Reacts To ‘Dubiously Invented’ Milestone

Congress, however, didn’t buy the “longest continuously serving PM” milestone. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed 4,399 days, making him India's longest continuously serving PM, a "dubiously invented" milestone.

“Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947, presiding over a stellar Cabinet - the likes of which have rarely been seen in the world. Over the next five years, modern India came into being. Over 560 princely states were integrated peacefully into the Indian Union, the Constitution of India was debated and adopted, zamindari was abolished, reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were put in place, a number of multipurpose irrigation-cum-power projects were launched, the infrastructure for science and technology capability was established (including in nuclear energy), and India emerged as a force in global affairs,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He added, “Electoral rolls bearing 170 million registered voters were prepared to ensure universal adult franchise, and free India's first General Elections were held between October 1951 and February 1952.”

जवाहरलाल नेहरू 15 अगस्त, 1947 को भारत के प्रधानमंत्री बने। उन्होंने एक ऐसी असाधारण कैबिनेट का नेतृत्व किया, जैसी मिसालें दुनिया में बहुत कम देखने को मिलती हैं। अगले पांच वर्षों में आधुनिक भारत आकार लेने लगा।



560 से अधिक रियासतों का शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से भारतीय संघ में विलय किया… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 10, 2026

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi posted on X, “The BJP’s latest propaganda exercise deserves a reality check. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru remains the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. The BJP's claim rests on a technicality of counting only from 26 January 1950 and then conveniently using the phrase ‘longest serving elected’. India did not come into existence on 26 January 1950. Our national journey as an independent nation began on 15 August 1947.”