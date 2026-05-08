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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaDacoit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Crime Thriller

Dacoit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Crime Thriller

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic crime thriller Dacoit has made its OTT debut. Here’s where you can stream the film online and details about its languages.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The film explores revenge and a complicated past relationship.

Fans who have been waiting to watch Dacoit at home finally have good news. The Telugu romantic crime thriller, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has made it OTT debut and is now available to stream online. 

The film had released in theatres on April 10th and received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. While it marked the biggest opening of Adivi Sesh's career so far, it did not perform as well as expected at the box office. Now, viewers can catch it from the comfort of their homes. 

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Where Can You Watch Dacoit?

Dacoit is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is currently available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the Hindi version has not been released yet, and there is no confirmed date for it either. So, for now, Hindi-speaking audiences will have to wait a little longer.

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What Is The Film About

The story follows Haridas, called Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, whose life falls apart after his ex-girlfriend Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur, betrays him. He comes back looking for revenge, but things do not go as planned. Along the way, he gets caught up in a series of robberies and ends up getting pulled deeper into a dangerous gang. The heart of the story, though, is the complicated relationship between Hari and Saraswati, with old feelings and past wounds still very much in the picture.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Zayn Marie Khan, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil in key roles. Dacoit is directed by Shaniyal Dev, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The music is by Bhims Cesiriolo.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Hindi version of Dacoit available?

The Hindi version of Dacoit has not been released yet, and there is no confirmed release date. Hindi-speaking audiences will have to wait longer to watch it.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Amazon Prime Video Adivi Sesh ENtertainment News Dacoit OTT Release
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