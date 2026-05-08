Dacoit OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Romantic Crime Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The film explores revenge and a complicated past relationship.

Fans who have been waiting to watch Dacoit at home finally have good news. The Telugu romantic crime thriller, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has made it OTT debut and is now available to stream online.

The film had released in theatres on April 10th and received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences. While it marked the biggest opening of Adivi Sesh's career so far, it did not perform as well as expected at the box office. Now, viewers can catch it from the comfort of their homes.

READ MORE | Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 235 Cr Worldwide Despite Flat Day 21 Earnings At Box Office

Where Can You Watch Dacoit?

Dacoit is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is currently available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the Hindi version has not been released yet, and there is no confirmed date for it either. So, for now, Hindi-speaking audiences will have to wait a little longer.

READ MORE | ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date Out? Court Hearing Drops Major Streaming Hint

What Is The Film About

The story follows Haridas, called Hari, played by Adivi Sesh, whose life falls apart after his ex-girlfriend Saraswati, played by Mrunal Thakur, betrays him. He comes back looking for revenge, but things do not go as planned. Along the way, he gets caught up in a series of robberies and ends up getting pulled deeper into a dangerous gang. The heart of the story, though, is the complicated relationship between Hari and Saraswati, with old feelings and past wounds still very much in the picture.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Zayn Marie Khan, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil in key roles. Dacoit is directed by Shaniyal Dev, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The music is by Bhims Cesiriolo.