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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date Out? Court Hearing Drops Major Streaming Hint

‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date Out? Court Hearing Drops Major Streaming Hint

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ may release on OTT in mid-May, as court proceedings linked to the film’s music rights hint at its streaming timeline.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legal dispute over song use hints at OTT release.
  • Court proceedings reveal film unlikely before mid-May.
  • Film to reportedly stream on JioHotstar after theatrical run.
  • Sequel follows similar strategy to franchise's first film.

After dominating the box office completely, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now generating buzz for a completely different reason. While audiences continue flocking to cinemas, fresh details emerging from an ongoing legal dispute may have quietly revealed when the blockbuster spy thriller could make its way to OTT.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Struggles To Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark On Thursday, Sees 3.8% Drop From Previous Day

Court Hearing Hints At ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Window

According to a report Hindustan Times, the OTT timeline of Dhurandhar: The Revenge came up during proceedings in the Delhi High Court. The legal matter revolves around the film’s use of the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale in its climax sequence. A recreated version of the track, titled Rang De Laal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev for the film.

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, who directed and produced ‘Tridev’, reportedly moved court alleging unauthorised use of the original song. The court had earlier advised both sides to resolve the issue through mediation. However, during the latest hearing, it was informed that the mediation process had failed.

At the same time, B62 Films, the producer behind the Ranveer Singh starrer, informed the court that the movie was unlikely to arrive on OTT platforms before mid-May. That timeline aligns closely with the standard eight-to-ten-week theatrical window followed by many major Bollywood releases. Notably, the film completes eight weeks in cinemas on May 14.

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Teen's Rendition Of Dhurandhar 2 Song Goes Viral, Eyes Indian Idol Break

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Set To Stream On JioHotstar

Although the makers are yet to officially confirm the streaming date, reports suggest that ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will premiere on JioHotstar

The first film in the franchise, ‘Dhurandhar’, had released in cinemas in December 2025 before making its OTT debut eight weeks later on Netflix. The sequel appears to be following a similar release strategy, though this time with a different streaming platform.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial successes, continuing to pull audiences even after nearly two months in theatres.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhurandhar: The Revenge expected to be released on OTT?

The film is unlikely to arrive on OTT platforms before mid-May, aligning with the standard eight-to-ten-week theatrical window.

Why is there a legal dispute regarding Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The dispute concerns the alleged unauthorized use of the iconic song 'Tirchi Topiwale' in the film's climax, with filmmaker Rajiv Rai filing the complaint.

Which OTT platform will stream Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on JioHotstar, though an official confirmation is pending.

Has the mediation between the parties in the legal dispute been successful?

No, during the latest court hearing, it was informed that the mediation process to resolve the song usage issue has failed.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release
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