‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Date Out? Court Hearing Drops Major Streaming Hint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Legal dispute over song use hints at OTT release.

Court proceedings reveal film unlikely before mid-May.

Film to reportedly stream on JioHotstar after theatrical run.

Sequel follows similar strategy to franchise's first film.

After dominating the box office completely, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now generating buzz for a completely different reason. While audiences continue flocking to cinemas, fresh details emerging from an ongoing legal dispute may have quietly revealed when the blockbuster spy thriller could make its way to OTT.

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Court Hearing Hints At ‘Dhurandhar 2’ OTT Release Window

According to a report Hindustan Times, the OTT timeline of Dhurandhar: The Revenge came up during proceedings in the Delhi High Court. The legal matter revolves around the film’s use of the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale in its climax sequence. A recreated version of the track, titled Rang De Laal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev for the film.

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, who directed and produced ‘Tridev’, reportedly moved court alleging unauthorised use of the original song. The court had earlier advised both sides to resolve the issue through mediation. However, during the latest hearing, it was informed that the mediation process had failed.

At the same time, B62 Films, the producer behind the Ranveer Singh starrer, informed the court that the movie was unlikely to arrive on OTT platforms before mid-May. That timeline aligns closely with the standard eight-to-ten-week theatrical window followed by many major Bollywood releases. Notably, the film completes eight weeks in cinemas on May 14.

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Set To Stream On JioHotstar

Although the makers are yet to officially confirm the streaming date, reports suggest that ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will premiere on JioHotstar

The first film in the franchise, ‘Dhurandhar’, had released in cinemas in December 2025 before making its OTT debut eight weeks later on Netflix. The sequel appears to be following a similar release strategy, though this time with a different streaming platform.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial successes, continuing to pull audiences even after nearly two months in theatres.