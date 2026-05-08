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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘I Am Healthy And Happy’: Shakti Kapoor Slams Fake Death Rumours, Warns Of Legal Action

‘I Am Healthy And Happy’: Shakti Kapoor Slams Fake Death Rumours, Warns Of Legal Action

Fake death news about Bollywood's Shakti Kapoor went viral, sparking panic. The 73-year-old actor dismissed it in an Instagram video: "I am healthy and happy. I am going to complaint about it.''

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shakti Kapoor addresses viral death rumors in video response.
  • Actor assures fans he is healthy and happy.
  • Kapoor plans complaint against those spreading false news.
  • Fans express relief and support following clarification.

Shakti Kapoor, the famous Bollywood actor, shocked fans with news of his death spreading fast on social media. But is the veteran star really gone? Rumors claimed he passed away, leaving everyone worried. Hold on – there's a twist. The 73-year-old actor quickly stepped in to set things straight in a video message. What did he say exactly? And what action is he taking against the fake news? Read on for the full story. 

 Rumors Spread Panic

Fake news about Shakti Kapoor's death went viral on social media recently. Many posts claimed the senior actor had passed away, worrying his fans. The veteran of Hindi cinema faced this hoax, which upset many.

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 Actor's Video Response

Shakti Kapoor shared a video on Instagram to address the claims. He looked calm but disappointed in the clip. The actor assured fans he is fine and urged them not to spread such info.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor)

 Key Quotes From Shakti

In the video, Shakti Kapoor said, "Hello everyone, my death news is all fake". He added, "I am healthy, happy. Please ignore it". He also stated, "I am going to complaint about it. But this is not good. That's not good," as per the Instagram clip.

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Plans For Legal Action

Shakti Kapoor plans to file a complaint against those spreading the fake news. He called it disturbing for celebrities and their families. The actor stressed that social media should not misuse for baseless rumors on sensitive topics like death.

Fans React With Relief

After the video, fans filled comments with support and relief messages. Shakti remains a popular face in Hindi cinema despite the hoax. This incident shows how quickly false info can spread online.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Shakti Kapoor dead?

No, Shakti Kapoor is not dead. He released a video message to confirm he is alive and well, refuting the viral death rumors.

What did Shakti Kapoor say in his video response?

Shakti Kapoor stated that the news of his death is fake and that he is healthy and happy. He urged people to ignore such misinformation.

What action is Shakti Kapoor taking against the fake news?

Shakti Kapoor plans to file a complaint against those spreading the fake news. He believes social media should not be misused for baseless rumors.

How did fans react to the news about Shakti Kapoor?

Fans reacted with relief and showed their support in the comments after seeing Shakti Kapoor's video. They were worried by the initial fake news.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shakti Kapoor Bollywood Actor Death Rumours Instagram Video Cyber Complaint
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