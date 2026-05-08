No, Shakti Kapoor is not dead. He released a video message to confirm he is alive and well, refuting the viral death rumors.
‘I Am Healthy And Happy’: Shakti Kapoor Slams Fake Death Rumours, Warns Of Legal Action
Fake death news about Bollywood's Shakti Kapoor went viral, sparking panic. The 73-year-old actor dismissed it in an Instagram video: "I am healthy and happy. I am going to complaint about it.''
- Shakti Kapoor addresses viral death rumors in video response.
- Actor assures fans he is healthy and happy.
- Kapoor plans complaint against those spreading false news.
- Fans express relief and support following clarification.
Shakti Kapoor, the famous Bollywood actor, shocked fans with news of his death spreading fast on social media. But is the veteran star really gone? Rumors claimed he passed away, leaving everyone worried. Hold on – there's a twist. The 73-year-old actor quickly stepped in to set things straight in a video message. What did he say exactly? And what action is he taking against the fake news? Read on for the full story.
Rumors Spread Panic
Fake news about Shakti Kapoor's death went viral on social media recently. Many posts claimed the senior actor had passed away, worrying his fans. The veteran of Hindi cinema faced this hoax, which upset many.
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Actor's Video Response
Shakti Kapoor shared a video on Instagram to address the claims. He looked calm but disappointed in the clip. The actor assured fans he is fine and urged them not to spread such info.
View this post on Instagram
Key Quotes From Shakti
In the video, Shakti Kapoor said, "Hello everyone, my death news is all fake". He added, "I am healthy, happy. Please ignore it". He also stated, "I am going to complaint about it. But this is not good. That's not good," as per the Instagram clip.
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Plans For Legal Action
Shakti Kapoor plans to file a complaint against those spreading the fake news. He called it disturbing for celebrities and their families. The actor stressed that social media should not misuse for baseless rumors on sensitive topics like death.
Fans React With Relief
After the video, fans filled comments with support and relief messages. Shakti remains a popular face in Hindi cinema despite the hoax. This incident shows how quickly false info can spread online.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Shakti Kapoor dead?
What did Shakti Kapoor say in his video response?
Shakti Kapoor stated that the news of his death is fake and that he is healthy and happy. He urged people to ignore such misinformation.
What action is Shakti Kapoor taking against the fake news?
Shakti Kapoor plans to file a complaint against those spreading the fake news. He believes social media should not be misused for baseless rumors.
How did fans react to the news about Shakti Kapoor?
Fans reacted with relief and showed their support in the comments after seeing Shakti Kapoor's video. They were worried by the initial fake news.