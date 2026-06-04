Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met Venezuelan President, discussed diverse bilateral cooperation.

Energy cooperation central due to global supply chain disruptions.

India significantly increased Venezuelan oil imports after US sanctions eased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in New Delhi, with discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

“Happy to meet with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We had extensive discussions on expanding our cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties,” Modi said in a post on X.

Happy to meet with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We had extensive discussions on expanding our cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties.



As a valued partner in Latin America, our close… pic.twitter.com/TSQJjw50TB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2026

“As a valued partner in Latin America, our close cooperation with Venezuela holds immense importance for the Global South. We will continue to work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our nations,” he added.

Energy Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

The meeting comes as India and Venezuela seek to deepen energy ties amid global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

According to Indian officials, discussions between the two sides focused on cooperation in both upstream and downstream energy projects.

Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said Venezuela sees India as a “preferred partner” in the energy sector.

“We are working with a government that is friendly, that wants a partnership with India,” Tandon said during a media briefing after the talks.

“We want to reciprocate that. Venezuela has traditionally been a close friend. We have collaborated very closely at the international level, so we are just going back to normal,” he added.

Venezuela Visit Comes Amid Oil Supply Concerns

Rodriguez is visiting India with a large delegation of ministers and is expected to tour oil refining facilities during her visit, which continues until June 7.

She is also scheduled to meet leading Indian energy industry executives in Mumbai.

India has sharply increased crude imports from Venezuela in recent months as disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis have affected global oil flows.

Reuters reported that India was the second-largest importer of Venezuelan oil in May, purchasing 427,000 barrels per day, second only to the United States. Reliance Industries has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Venezuelan crude.

Kpler data showed Venezuela is on track to become India’s fourth-largest oil supplier in May.

Hormuz Disruptions Push India To Diversify Oil Sources

Rodriguez’s visit comes at a time when India is grappling with supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has significantly affected movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway previously accounted for more than 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports.

India had stopped purchasing Venezuelan crude last year after the US imposed a 25 per cent discretionary tariff on countries importing oil from Venezuela.

However, imports resumed after sanctions were eased in February following an oil supply agreement between Washington and Caracas.