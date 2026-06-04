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HomeNews‘Will Continue To Work Together’: PM Modi After Meeting Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez As Oil Crisis Deepens

‘Will Continue To Work Together’: PM Modi After Meeting Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez As Oil Crisis Deepens

The meeting comes as India and Venezuela seek to deepen energy ties amid global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi met Venezuelan President, discussed diverse bilateral cooperation.
  • Energy cooperation central due to global supply chain disruptions.
  • India significantly increased Venezuelan oil imports after US sanctions eased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in New Delhi, with discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

“Happy to meet with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We had extensive discussions on expanding our cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties,” Modi said in a post on X.

“As a valued partner in Latin America, our close cooperation with Venezuela holds immense importance for the Global South. We will continue to work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our nations,” he added.

Energy Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

The meeting comes as India and Venezuela seek to deepen energy ties amid global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

According to Indian officials, discussions between the two sides focused on cooperation in both upstream and downstream energy projects.

Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said Venezuela sees India as a “preferred partner” in the energy sector.

“We are working with a government that is friendly, that wants a partnership with India,” Tandon said during a media briefing after the talks.

“We want to reciprocate that. Venezuela has traditionally been a close friend. We have collaborated very closely at the international level, so we are just going back to normal,” he added.

Venezuela Visit Comes Amid Oil Supply Concerns

Rodriguez is visiting India with a large delegation of ministers and is expected to tour oil refining facilities during her visit, which continues until June 7.

She is also scheduled to meet leading Indian energy industry executives in Mumbai.

India has sharply increased crude imports from Venezuela in recent months as disruptions linked to the Middle East crisis have affected global oil flows.

Reuters reported that India was the second-largest importer of Venezuelan oil in May, purchasing 427,000 barrels per day, second only to the United States. Reliance Industries has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Venezuelan crude.

Kpler data showed Venezuela is on track to become India’s fourth-largest oil supplier in May.

Hormuz Disruptions Push India To Diversify Oil Sources

Rodriguez’s visit comes at a time when India is grappling with supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has significantly affected movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway previously accounted for more than 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports.

India had stopped purchasing Venezuelan crude last year after the US imposed a 25 per cent discretionary tariff on countries importing oil from Venezuela.

However, imports resumed after sanctions were eased in February following an oil supply agreement between Washington and Caracas.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary focus of the meeting between PM Modi and Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez?

They discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, healthcare, and people-to-people ties.

What is the key area of cooperation highlighted during the discussions?

Energy cooperation took center stage, with discussions focusing on both upstream and downstream energy projects. Venezuela views India as a 'preferred partner' in this sector.

How have India's crude oil imports from Venezuela changed recently?

India has sharply increased crude imports from Venezuela in recent months due to global supply disruptions. India was the second-largest importer of Venezuelan oil in May.

Why is India diversifying its oil sources by importing more from Venezuela?

India is diversifying its oil sources due to supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Imports resumed after US sanctions on Venezuelan oil were eased in February.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Oil Crisis US Iran War Will Continue To Work Together PM Modi Meets Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez
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