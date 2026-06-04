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HomeNewsIndiaIndiGo Suspends Flights To 6 International Destinations Till September 30

IndiGo Suspends Flights To 6 International Destinations Till September 30

IndiGo will temporarily suspend flights to six international destinations, including Hong Kong and Shanghai, from July amid softer demand.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IndiGo temporarily suspends flights to six international destinations.
  • Operations suspended July-September due to challenging cost environment.
  • Bookings resume October 1, retaining majority international operations.

Mumbai: India's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday said it has temporarily suspended operations to six international destinations, including Hong Kong and Krabi, as part of network optimisation.

The budget carrier has decided to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai starting July 1 and Siem Reap effective July 3 until September 30, IndiGo said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment, it said.

IndiGo will resume bookings for all impacted services starting October 1, subject to an improved environment, it said, adding that the airline stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time.

The carrier also stated that it has managed to retain majority of its international operations -- over 1,800 weekly international flights -- despite this realignment.

"These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations," the statement said.

The airline will continue to monitor the situation, given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions, it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
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International Flights Aviation Industry IndiGo Air Travel Updates
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