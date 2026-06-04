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HomeNews'Contest By-Election From My Seat': Humayun Kabir's Offer To Mamata Banerjee

'Contest By-Election From My Seat': Humayun Kabir's Offer To Mamata Banerjee

Humayun Kabir has offered Mamata Banerjee the Rejinagar seat, saying she can contest a by-election from his constituency if needed.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former TMC leader Kabir offered Mamata Banerjee his Rejinagar seat.
  • Kabir is troubled by state politics, despite past party differences.
  • Kabir, AJUP founder, won Rejinagar constituency in 2026 assembly elections.

Former Trinamool Congress leader and AJUP founder Humayun Kabir has made a surprising offer to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, inviting her to contest a by-election from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency. The proposal comes at a time when Banerjee is facing political uncertainty following recent developments in the state's political landscape. Despite his fallout with the TMC leadership and subsequent departure from the party, Kabir said he remains concerned about the current situation in West Bengal and is willing to help Banerjee return to the Assembly.

The Offer

Humayun Kabir said he would be prepared to vacate the Rejinagar seat if Mamata Banerjee wished to contest from the constituency. According to him, the present political circumstances have left him deeply troubled, prompting him to extend the offer despite past differences with the TMC leadership.

Kabir's statement marks a dramatic shift given that he had previously broken away from the Trinamool Congress and launched his own political outfit, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP). He had also campaigned against the TMC during the Assembly elections.

Also Read: 'Only A Signboard Will Be Left': Rebel MLA Riju Dutta Issues Final Warning To Mamata

Political Twist

Kabir remains an influential figure in Murshidabad politics and won the Rejinagar constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections under the AJUP banner.

While there has been no immediate response from Mamata Banerjee or the TMC leadership, Kabir's remarks have added a new dimension to the state's evolving political narrative.

Also Read: BJP Releases List Of Candidates For Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Humayun Kabir WEst Bengal
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