DMK Gets Separate Lok Sabha Seating, Set To Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting On June 8

DMK is unlikely to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 8, according to sources. The development comes at a crucial time for the opposition alliance, which is attempting to regroup and formulate a joint strategy against the BJP-led government at the centre. Around 15 opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting, but the absence of the DMK would be a significant setback given the party's influence in Tamil Nadu and its long-standing association with the opposition camp.

DMK To Stay Away

Sources said the DMK has conveyed that it will not take part in the June 8 meeting. Senior leaders from several opposition parties are expected to attend the gathering, which has been convened to strengthen coordination among alliance partners and discuss future political strategy.

Among those likely to be present are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The meeting is expected to focus on reinforcing opposition unity and exploring a common approach on key political and parliamentary issues.

Also Read: 'Contest By-Election From My Seat': Humayun Kabir's Offer To Mamata Banerjee

Rift Reaches Parliament

The growing distance between the DMK and Congress has also become visible in Parliament. The DMK has been granted permission to sit separately from the Congress in the Lok Sabha following the collapse of their alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The move came after DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a change in seating arrangements, arguing that it would no longer be appropriate for DMK MPs to sit alongside Congress members given the changed political circumstances in the state.

According to official sources, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has approved the request and is working on a separate seating arrangement for the DMK.

This parliamentary separation is being viewed as another indication of the widening rift between the two former allies ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi.

Congress-DMK Split

The DMK's likely absence follows a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections. The Congress ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK and extended support to the government led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The break marked the end of years of political cooperation between the Congress and the DMK and triggered a war of words between the two parties. Political observers view the latest development as a reflection of the strained ties that have emerged since the alliance collapsed.

Opposition Unity Questioned

The INDIA bloc is already facing questions over cohesion, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) publicly distancing itself from the alliance. Sources indicated that AAP is also unlikely to attend the June 8 meeting at the Constitution Club.

With both the DMK and AAP expected to stay away, the upcoming gathering will be closely watched for signs of how effectively the opposition can maintain unity and coordinate its strategy ahead of future political battles.

Also Read: Annamalai Announces 'Heart-To-Heart' Social Media Interaction Tomorrow