BJP Releases List Of Candidates For Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP announced eleven Rajya Sabha candidates across six states.

Satish Poonia, former Rajasthan BJP President, received nomination.

National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also received a nomination.

BJP on Thursday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, fielding 11 leaders from six states. The list includes several prominent organisational faces, with former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh among the notable picks. The nominations span Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan and Odisha, with the party opting for a mix of experienced leaders and organisational stalwarts.

Who Got Tickets?

Arunachal Pradesh

Tai Tagak

Gujarat

Rajubhai Shukla

Mukeshbhai Rathwa

Mansingh Parmar

Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanjaria

Madhya Pradesh

Tarun Chugh

Rajneesh Agrawal

Manipur

A Sharda Devi

Rajasthan

Dr Alka Gurjar

Satish Poonia

Odisha

Debashish Samantaray

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Elections To Be Held On June 18; ECI Releases Schedule

Poonia, Chugh In Focus

Satish Poonia is among the BJP leaders who rose through the ranks after beginning his political journey in student politics. He later served as Rajasthan BJP president and was also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Currently, Poonia is in charge of the BJP's affairs in Haryana. Belonging to the influential Jat community, he is regarded as a key organisational figure capable of managing social and political equations in both Rajasthan and Haryana. He was also actively involved in campaigning during the Bihar Assembly elections.

Tarun Chugh, who hails from Amritsar in Punjab, joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age and currently serves as the BJP's National General Secretary. Widely seen as one of the party's trusted strategists, Chugh has handled important organisational responsibilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana.

Known for coordinating election campaigns and mobilising party workers, Chugh has often been tasked with managing crucial political assignments, making him one of the BJP's prominent organisational faces ahead of key electoral battles.

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