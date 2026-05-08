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HomeEntertainmentWeb SeriesDid Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date Leak? Fans Think May 9 Could Be The Day

Did Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2 Release Date Leak? Fans Think May 9 Could Be The Day

A viral clip featuring Balraj Ghai has reignited speculation around India’s Got Latent Season 2 and a possible May 9 release date. Here’s what Samay Raina said.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral clip suggests India's Got Latent Season 2 may return.
  • Comedian Samay Raina previously confirmed the show's comeback.
  • Collaborator Balraj Ghai hinted at a May 9 release.
  • No official confirmation has been provided by the makers.

After months of silence, speculation surrounding India’s Got Latent is once again taking over social media. Comedian Samay Raina’s hit show, which disappeared from YouTube following a major controversy earlier this year, is now at the centre of fresh online chatter after a viral clip hinted that Season 2 could arrive sooner than expected.

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Viral Clip Triggers Speculation Around Season 2

Samay Raina had previously confirmed during a live show in Delhi that India’s Got Latent would return with a second season. Since then, however, there had been little clarity around when the comeback would actually happen.

Now, a video featuring Balraj Ghai, one of Samay’s close collaborators and friends, has reignited excitement online. The clip began circulating shortly after Samay interacted with followers during an Instagram AMA session.

When asked about the future of the show, Samay responded, “I’m enjoying this break for the entire month right now. After that, I’ll start planning."

Soon after, Balraj’s clip grabbed attention across social platforms. In the video, he appeared to casually hint at a possible launch timeline for the show’s second season.

“Honestly speaking, I am so grateful right now. I am so happy that everything is falling back into place. Sab sahi ja raha hai finally (Everything is going well, finally). And ab bas main May 9 ke liye ruka hun, second season drop hoga aur phir uske baad duniya bhaai jo…(And now, I’m just waiting for May 9. The second season will drop, and after that, the world will…)".

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No Official Confirmation From The Makers Yet

Despite the growing online frenzy, neither Samay Raina nor the team behind India’s Got Latent has formally confirmed a release date for Season 2.

Still, the viral clip has significantly amplified anticipation around the show’s comeback. Fans have continued waiting for updates ever since the original episodes were removed from YouTube following the controversy earlier this year.

Samay recently returned to the spotlight with his comedy special Still Alive, further fuelling speculation that his much-discussed show could also be preparing for a return.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Allahbadia ENtertainment News India's Got Latent Samay Raina India’s Got Latent Balraj Ghai
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