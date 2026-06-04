Annamalai Likely To Resign From BJP Tomorrow: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Annamalai likely to resign from BJP on Friday.

He met top BJP leadership amid resignation buzz.

Reports link him to launching a new political outfit.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai is likely to resign from the party on Friday, according to sources. Annamalai is currently in New Delhi awaiting a response from the BJP leadership and is expected to leave for Tamil Nadu later on Thursday. Sources said he will address a press conference on Friday, where he could make a significant announcement about his political future. The development comes amid weeks of speculation over his position within the BJP and reports linking him to plans for a new political outfit.

Delhi Talks

The latest buzz follows a series of meetings Annamalai held with the BJP's top leadership in New Delhi earlier this week. According to sources, his engagements culminated in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where discussions reportedly centred on speculation surrounding his possible resignation and his future role within the party.

Despite widespread reports suggesting that he had already stepped down, sources maintained that no formal resignation has been submitted so far. "There isn't anything like a resignation letter," sources had said, dismissing claims that the process had already been completed.

However, Annamalai's continued silence has fuelled fresh speculation, with political observers closely watching his next move.

Also Read: 'Please Wait': Annamalai's Remark Sparks Buzz Over Possible Exit From BJP

Exit Speculation

Several regional media reports have claimed that Annamalai may be exploring the launch of a new political outfit tentatively named 'Makkal Shakti Iyakkam'. There has been no official confirmation from the former state BJP chief regarding such plans.

Annamalai served as Tamil Nadu BJP president between 2021 and 2025 and is widely credited with significantly expanding the party's visibility in the state. During his tenure, he emerged as one of the BJP's most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu and played a key role in strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.

Reports have also suggested that he was unhappy with the BJP's alliance strategy involving the AIADMK during the recent Assembly election. Some of his supporters have claimed that he was not given the prominence they expected during the campaign, leading to dissatisfaction within sections of his camp.

With a press conference now scheduled and speculation intensifying, attention is firmly fixed on whether Annamalai's next announcement could mark a dramatic turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.

Also Read: Inside Scoop: Annamalai Meets Amit Shah Amid Resignation Buzz, No Exit Yet