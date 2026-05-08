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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 150 Mark Despite Flat Day 21 Earnings At Box Office

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 150 Mark Despite Flat Day 21 Earnings At Box Office

Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 150 crore net in India on Day 21 with steady collections. The film continues its strong theatrical run despite flat weekday earnings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 08 May 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹150 crore net in India.
  • Film holds steady on day 21, earning ₹1.75 crore.
  • Worldwide gross collection reaches ₹234.93 crore.
  • Low morning occupancy reported, weekend may boost collection.

After a powerful theatrical run spanning multiple weeks, Bhooth Bangla has finally crossed the Rs 150 crore net milestone in India. While the film's Day 21 earnings showed no jump from the previous day, the horror-comedy continued to hold steady at the box office, proving that audience interest hasn't faded yet.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Struggles To Cross Rs 1 Crore Mark On Thursday, Sees 3.8% Drop From Previous Day

Bhooth Bangla Remains Steady On Day 21

According to industry analyst Sacnilk, on its 21st day in cinemas, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 1.75 crore net in India, matching its Day 20 total exactly. The film achieved the figure across 4,923 shows nationwide. With this, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 150 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 177.98 crore so far.

Internationally, the film added another Rs 0.10 crore on Day 21, taking the overseas gross total to Rs 56.95 crore. Combined with domestic numbers, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 234.93 crore.

A day earlier, the film had earned Rs 1.75 crore net across 4,522 shows. Overseas collections on Day 20 stood at Rs 0.15 crore. The Day 20 figure had already reflected a 22.2% dip from the Rs 2.25 crore collected on the previous day in India.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Aims For Historic Rs 1000 Cr Profit Milestone

Occupancy Remains Low

The film recorded low occupancy levels during its third Thursday morning shows. Early occupancy stood at 5.54%, although data for afternoon, evening and night shows was still awaited at the time of reporting.

Despite the muted weekday trend, the upcoming weekend could offer the film another push at the ticket windows.

The National Capital Region led in terms of show count, with 613 screenings and around 6% occupancy. Ahmedabad reported 244 shows with 4% occupancy.

Mumbai delivered comparatively better performance, recording 10% occupancy across 198 shows. Pune also remained relatively stable with 9% occupancy from 72 shows. Meanwhile, Kolkata logged 157 shows with 3% occupancy. Cities such as Surat and Chandigarh reported lower audience turnout.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bhooth Bangla's latest box office collection in India?

Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 150 crore net milestone in India. On its 21st day, it collected ₹1.75 crore net, matching its previous day's earnings.

What is the worldwide gross collection for Bhooth Bangla?

The worldwide gross collection for Bhooth Bangla has reached ₹234.93 crore. This includes domestic gross of ₹177.98 crore and an overseas gross of ₹56.95 crore.

How did Bhooth Bangla perform internationally on its 21st day?

Internationally, Bhooth Bangla added another ₹0.10 crore on its 21st day, bringing its overseas gross total to ₹56.95 crore.

What was the occupancy for Bhooth Bangla on its third Thursday?

Early occupancy for Bhooth Bangla on its third Thursday morning shows was low, around 5.54%. Mumbai showed relatively better performance with 10% occupancy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla Box Office Bhooth Bangla Collection Day 21 Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Collection
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