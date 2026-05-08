Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 150 Mark Despite Flat Day 21 Earnings At Box Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹150 crore net in India.

Film holds steady on day 21, earning ₹1.75 crore.

Worldwide gross collection reaches ₹234.93 crore.

Low morning occupancy reported, weekend may boost collection.

After a powerful theatrical run spanning multiple weeks, Bhooth Bangla has finally crossed the Rs 150 crore net milestone in India. While the film's Day 21 earnings showed no jump from the previous day, the horror-comedy continued to hold steady at the box office, proving that audience interest hasn't faded yet.

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Bhooth Bangla Remains Steady On Day 21

According to industry analyst Sacnilk, on its 21st day in cinemas, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 1.75 crore net in India, matching its Day 20 total exactly. The film achieved the figure across 4,923 shows nationwide. With this, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 150 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 177.98 crore so far.

Internationally, the film added another Rs 0.10 crore on Day 21, taking the overseas gross total to Rs 56.95 crore. Combined with domestic numbers, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 234.93 crore.

A day earlier, the film had earned Rs 1.75 crore net across 4,522 shows. Overseas collections on Day 20 stood at Rs 0.15 crore. The Day 20 figure had already reflected a 22.2% dip from the Rs 2.25 crore collected on the previous day in India.

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Occupancy Remains Low

The film recorded low occupancy levels during its third Thursday morning shows. Early occupancy stood at 5.54%, although data for afternoon, evening and night shows was still awaited at the time of reporting.

Despite the muted weekday trend, the upcoming weekend could offer the film another push at the ticket windows.

The National Capital Region led in terms of show count, with 613 screenings and around 6% occupancy. Ahmedabad reported 244 shows with 4% occupancy.

Mumbai delivered comparatively better performance, recording 10% occupancy across 198 shows. Pune also remained relatively stable with 9% occupancy from 72 shows. Meanwhile, Kolkata logged 157 shows with 3% occupancy. Cities such as Surat and Chandigarh reported lower audience turnout.