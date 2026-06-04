India, US Reaffirm Push For ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Trade Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, US completed four days of trade discussions.

Both nations affirmed commitment to a beneficial trade agreement.

Discussions covered goods, customs, and economic security measures.

India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The statement came after chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions held from June 1 to June 4.

India-US Trade Talks End After Four Days

The Commerce Ministry said the engagements were conducted in a spirit of “cooperation and pragmatism”, with both sides reiterating their commitment to advancing a trade pact beneficial to both economies.

“The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties,” the ministry said.

Wide Range Of Issues Discussed

According to the statement, the two delegations held constructive and positive discussions on a broad range of subjects.

The talks covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

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Officials said the discussions reflected continued efforts by both countries to deepen economic engagement and strengthen trade cooperation.

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