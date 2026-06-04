The discussions aimed to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement. This agreement is intended to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.
India, US Reaffirm Push For ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Trade Deal
The statement came after chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions held from June 1 to June 4.
- India, US completed four days of trade discussions.
- Both nations affirmed commitment to a beneficial trade agreement.
- Discussions covered goods, customs, and economic security measures.
India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
The statement came after chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions held from June 1 to June 4.
India-US Trade Talks End After Four Days
The Commerce Ministry said the engagements were conducted in a spirit of “cooperation and pragmatism”, with both sides reiterating their commitment to advancing a trade pact beneficial to both economies.
“The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties,” the ministry said.
Wide Range Of Issues Discussed
According to the statement, the two delegations held constructive and positive discussions on a broad range of subjects.
The talks covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.
ALSO READ: Govt Mulls Delimitation Bill 2.0 For Monsoon Session, Reaches Out To TMC, DMK
Officials said the discussions reflected continued efforts by both countries to deepen economic engagement and strengthen trade cooperation.
ALSO READ: Rift In Alliance? DMK To Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting In Delhi On June 8
Before You Go
Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the purpose of the recent discussions between India and the United States?
When did the recent trade talks between India and the US take place?
Chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions. These talks were held from June 1 to June 4.
What topics were discussed during the India-US trade talks?
The discussions covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation. They also addressed economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.