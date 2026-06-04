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HomeNewsIndia, US Reaffirm Push For ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Trade Deal

India, US Reaffirm Push For ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Trade Deal

The statement came after chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions held from June 1 to June 4.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, US completed four days of trade discussions.
  • Both nations affirmed commitment to a beneficial trade agreement.
  • Discussions covered goods, customs, and economic security measures.

India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The statement came after chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions held from June 1 to June 4.

India-US Trade Talks End After Four Days

The Commerce Ministry said the engagements were conducted in a spirit of “cooperation and pragmatism”, with both sides reiterating their commitment to advancing a trade pact beneficial to both economies.

“The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties,” the ministry said.

Wide Range Of Issues Discussed

According to the statement, the two delegations held constructive and positive discussions on a broad range of subjects.

The talks covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

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Officials said the discussions reflected continued efforts by both countries to deepen economic engagement and strengthen trade cooperation.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the recent discussions between India and the United States?

The discussions aimed to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement. This agreement is intended to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

When did the recent trade talks between India and the US take place?

Chief negotiators from both countries concluded four days of discussions. These talks were held from June 1 to June 4.

What topics were discussed during the India-US trade talks?

The discussions covered trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation. They also addressed economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
India US Trade Deal India-US Talks India Us Talks Bilateral Trade Between India Us
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