Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Seven More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Mumbai

The investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai has taken a significant step forward. In the latest development, seven accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody, bringing the total number of arrested suspects in judicial custody to 12 out of the 13 individuals apprehended so far.

Authorities continue to probe the incident that sent shockwaves through the film industry earlier this year.

Fresh Arrest In The Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly made another arrest in connection with the case. The latest suspect has been identified as Pravin Lonkar.

The 13th accused was presented before a special court, which has remanded him to the custody of the Crime Branch until March 16 as investigators continue their probe.

Details Of The Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Home

The firing incident took place in the early hours of February 1, 2026, outside the filmmaker’s residence in the Juhu area of Mumbai. According to police officials, four rounds were fired outside the building where Shetty lives.

Authorities stated that the gunmen were allegedly associated with gangster Shubham Lonkar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the firing, security arrangements around the residential tower were immediately tightened.

Police Investigation And Early Detentions

Soon after the incident, officers from the Juhu police station recorded filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s statement as part of the investigation. A forensic team also reached the location to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

Later that day, around 2:00 PM, Mumbai Police detained five individuals from Pune as the probe gathered momentum.

Online Threat Message Raises Concerns

Shortly after the firing, a threatening message allegedly linked to gangster Shubham Lonkar surfaced online. In the message, Lonkar and his associates reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Shetty’s residence.

The message also warned the filmmaker against interfering with their activities and extended a threat towards the wider Bollywood industry.