Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRohit Shetty Firing Case: Seven More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Mumbai

Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Seven More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Mumbai

Seven accused in the Rohit Shetty house firing case have been sent to judicial custody in Mumbai. With this, 12 of the 13 arrested suspects are now behind bars.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai has taken a significant step forward. In the latest development, seven accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody, bringing the total number of arrested suspects in judicial custody to 12 out of the 13 individuals apprehended so far.

Authorities continue to probe the incident that sent shockwaves through the film industry earlier this year.

ALSO READ: 'THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING': Ranveer Singh Drops Intense Poster For Dhurandhar 2

Fresh Arrest In The Ongoing Investigation

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has reportedly made another arrest in connection with the case. The latest suspect has been identified as Pravin Lonkar.

The 13th accused was presented before a special court, which has remanded him to the custody of the Crime Branch until March 16 as investigators continue their probe.

Details Of The Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Home

The firing incident took place in the early hours of February 1, 2026, outside the filmmaker’s residence in the Juhu area of Mumbai. According to police officials, four rounds were fired outside the building where Shetty lives.

Authorities stated that the gunmen were allegedly associated with gangster Shubham Lonkar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the firing, security arrangements around the residential tower were immediately tightened.

Police Investigation And Early Detentions

Soon after the incident, officers from the Juhu police station recorded filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s statement as part of the investigation. A forensic team also reached the location to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

Later that day, around 2:00 PM, Mumbai Police detained five individuals from Pune as the probe gathered momentum.

Online Threat Message Raises Concerns

Shortly after the firing, a threatening message allegedly linked to gangster Shubham Lonkar surfaced online. In the message, Lonkar and his associates reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Shetty’s residence.

The message also warned the filmmaker against interfering with their activities and extended a threat towards the wider Bollywood industry.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How many accused are currently in judicial custody in Rohit Shetty's firing case?

Twelve out of the 13 apprehended individuals have been sent to judicial custody. The 13th accused is in Crime Branch custody until March 16.

When and where did the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence occur?

The incident took place in the early hours of February 1, 2026, outside Rohit Shetty's residence in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Four rounds were fired.

Who is allegedly associated with the gunmen involved in the firing?

Authorities stated that the gunmen were allegedly associated with gangster Shubham Lonkar, who is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Was anyone injured during the firing incident?

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Rohit Shetty Mumbai Crime News Rohit Shetty House Firing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Seven More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Mumbai
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Seven More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Mumbai
Entertainment
'THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING': Ranveer Singh Drops Intense Poster For Dhurandhar 2
'THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING': Ranveer Singh Drops Intense Poster For Dhurandhar 2
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’ Look Leaked? Actor Ashish Sharma Exposes The Truth
Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ramayana’ Look Leaked? Actor Ashish Sharma Exposes The Truth
Entertainment
'There Is Dignity In Not Hiding Love': Vikram Bhatt Defends Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Amid Affair Rumours
'There Is Dignity In Not Hiding Love': Vikram Bhatt Defends Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Amid Affair Rumours
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget