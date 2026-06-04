Maa Behen Review | Madhuri, Triptii, And Dharna Cause Deadly Funny Riots On Netflix; Just Don’t Call Cops

Netflix’s latest release Maa Behen has arrived with an unusual title and an even more surprising cast. Featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and content creator Dharna, the film blends crime, comedy, and family chaos into a fast-paced entertainer. There were high expectations from its trailer, and the film manages to deliver a fun viewing experience, even if it occasionally slips in execution.

Story Has A Shocking Twist

The story revolves around a mother and her two daughters, Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, played by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna, respectively. The trio is known in their neighbourhood for their quirky behaviour and chaotic reputation. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when an unexpected murder takes place at their home.

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The victim, a man named Gupta Ji played by Ravi Kishan, becomes the centre of a mystery that changes everything for the family. What follows is a series of events that unfold with humour, confusion, and suspense, keeping the audience engaged as the investigation progresses.

Light-Hearted OTT Entertainer

The film works best as a casual OTT watch, offering viewers a light and entertaining experience. It does not focus heavily on delivering a social message, although viewers can interpret themes if they wish. Instead, the makers focus primarily on entertainment, ensuring the narrative remains accessible and engaging.

The story moves quickly and gets straight to the point, with several comedic sequences that stand out. Madhuri Dixit’s presence adds charm and energy, and the interactions between characters keep the tone lively. Even though the film dips slightly in pace at certain moments, the performances help maintain viewer interest throughout.

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While the trailer built very high expectations, the final product lands slightly below them. However, it still works as a solid OTT entertainer that offers humour, mystery, and light drama in equal measure.

Performances Shine Across Board

Madhuri Dixit is widely seen as the highlight of the film, bringing elegance and strong screen presence to her role. Her performance adds depth and charm, making her character instantly memorable. Triptii Dimri also delivers a strong act, stepping away from glamour-driven roles and portraying a grounded, impactful character who shares a dynamic relationship with her on-screen family.

Dharna surprises with a confident performance, breaking the stereotype that content creators cannot act. Ravi Kishan delivers his signature impactful presence, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Arunoday Singh also contribute effectively in supporting roles.

Writing And Direction

The screenplay by Pooja Tolani is effective but could have been sharper in certain sections. While the film maintains a fun tone, a tighter script would have elevated it further, especially in the slower moments.

Director Suresh Triveni, known for works like Tumhari Sulu, brings a fresh and balanced approach to storytelling. He successfully blends character-driven humour with a crime-driven plot, ensuring that the film remains engaging despite minor flaws.

Verdict

Maa Behen is a fun and easy-to-watch OTT entertainer that combines mystery, humour, and strong performances. While it may not fully live up to its highly promising trailer, it still delivers an enjoyable experience that audiences are likely to appreciate.