'THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING': Ranveer Singh Drops Intense Poster For Dhurandhar 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to build as Ranveer Singh unveiled a striking new poster of the upcoming film. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, and fans have already begun counting down the days after the trailer release earlier this month.

The action-packed project has been generating strong buzz online, with audiences eagerly sharing the newly revealed poster across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Off To Massive Start; Advance Bookings Cross Rs 18 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh Shares Poster On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh gave fans a fresh glimpse of the film’s dramatic tone by sharing the latest poster. The actor accompanied the reveal with a powerful caption that immediately caught attention online.

“THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING 🔱

#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam”.

The poster drop comes shortly after the trailer for the film was released on March 7, further intensifying anticipation among moviegoers.

Strong Advance Booking Numbers

Even before its official theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already recorded impressive pre-release numbers at the box office. Trade reports indicate that the film has generated around Rs 12.29 crore in advance ticket sales across languages.

When blocked seats are also taken into account, the estimated figure reportedly rises to approximately Rs 18.1 crore. The Hindi version currently leads the advance booking figures, contributing close to Rs 12.07 crore of the total collections.

Wider Release Across Multiple Languages

Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel is set to reach a broader audience. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive in cinemas in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, alongside Hindi.

The expansion into multiple markets reflects the growing anticipation surrounding the sequel and the makers’ plans to take the franchise to a larger audience across India.

Paid Preview Shows Before Official Release

In another move aimed at boosting excitement, the makers have also announced paid preview screenings scheduled for March 18, one day before the official release.

Cinemas in major metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, have already listed evening and late-night preview slots. In Mumbai, the first preview show is expected to begin around 4:45 pm, with the final screening running close to 11:45 pm. Delhi will follow a similar schedule, with shows beginning around 5 pm and continuing until late night.