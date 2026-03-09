Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING': Ranveer Singh Drops Intense Poster For Dhurandhar 2

'THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING': Ranveer Singh Drops Intense Poster For Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh unveils the new poster of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film releases on March 19, 2026, with strong advance bookings already crossing Rs 12 crore.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to build as Ranveer Singh unveiled a striking new poster of the upcoming film. The highly anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, and fans have already begun counting down the days after the trailer release earlier this month.

The action-packed project has been generating strong buzz online, with audiences eagerly sharing the newly revealed poster across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Off To Massive Start; Advance Bookings Cross Rs 18 Crore In India

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh gave fans a fresh glimpse of the film’s dramatic tone by sharing the latest poster. The actor accompanied the reveal with a powerful caption that immediately caught attention online.

“THE WRATH OF GOD IS COMING 🔱

#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam”.

The poster drop comes shortly after the trailer for the film was released on March 7, further intensifying anticipation among moviegoers.

Strong Advance Booking Numbers

Even before its official theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already recorded impressive pre-release numbers at the box office. Trade reports indicate that the film has generated around Rs 12.29 crore in advance ticket sales across languages.

When blocked seats are also taken into account, the estimated figure reportedly rises to approximately Rs 18.1 crore. The Hindi version currently leads the advance booking figures, contributing close to Rs 12.07 crore of the total collections.

Wider Release Across Multiple Languages

Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel is set to reach a broader audience. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive in cinemas in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, alongside Hindi.

The expansion into multiple markets reflects the growing anticipation surrounding the sequel and the makers’ plans to take the franchise to a larger audience across India.

Paid Preview Shows Before Official Release

In another move aimed at boosting excitement, the makers have also announced paid preview screenings scheduled for March 18, one day before the official release.

Cinemas in major metropolitan cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, have already listed evening and late-night preview slots. In Mumbai, the first preview show is expected to begin around 4:45 pm, with the final screening running close to 11:45 pm. Delhi will follow a similar schedule, with shows beginning around 5 pm and continuing until late night.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge be released?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026.

What languages will Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge be available in?

The sequel will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

How much has Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned in advance bookings?

The film has generated approximately ₹12.29 crore in advance ticket sales, rising to an estimated ₹18.1 crore when including blocked seats.

Are there any paid preview screenings for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?

Yes, paid preview screenings are scheduled for March 18, one day before the official release, in major metropolitan cities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Ranveer SIngh Entertainement News Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
