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HomeEntertainmentPahlaj Nihalani Dies At 76 After Suffering From Liver-Related Complications

Pahlaj Nihalani Dies At 76 After Suffering From Liver-Related Complications

Pahlaj Nihalani produced several Bollywood films, including Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja, and Julie 2.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 76.
  • He reportedly suffered liver complications; discharged last night.
  • Family announced 3 PM rites; known for Bollywood productions.
  • Nihalani also served as CBFC chief from 2015-2017.

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at the age of 76. He died at 9:30 am at his residence in Mumbai.

The filmmaker, known for launching actors Govinda and Chunky Pandey, had reportedly been suffering from liver-related complications for some time. However, the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed. His last rites are scheduled to take place at 3 pm in Mumbai.

Family Issues Statement

Following his demise, the family issued an official statement. “With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026.”

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The statement also included details regarding the final rites. “The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026, at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell.”

Discharged From Hospital Last Night

According to a report by DNA, Pahlaj was discharged from the hospital last night. 

“Abhi ek gante phele inke family se news aayi that he's no more. Pichle 1-1.5 months unki tabiyat theek nahi thi. Hospital mein the woh. Kal raat ko hi ghar le ke aaye the unko. [Just about an hour ago, news came from his family that he is no more. His health had not been well for the past 1-1.5 months and he was in the hospital. He was brought home just last night.]” DNA quoted trade analyst Atul Mohan, who has been close to Pahlaj and his family, as saying. 

He further added that the veteran filmmaker was suffering from liver-related complications. “Heart attack nahi aaya tha. Kuch time se unki tabiyat naram hi chal rahi thi. Woh drink nahi karte the. But unke liver mein kuch complication the. [He didn’t succumb to heart attack. His health had been unwell for some time. He didn’t consume alcohol, but he had some liver complications.]”

More About Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj Nihalani produced several notable Bollywood films, including Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja, and Julie 2. His debut production was the 1982 film Haathkadi, followed by Aandhi-Toofan in 1985.

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He also served as the CBFC chairperson from 2015 to 2017, a tenure that attracted considerable attention and controversy due to several censorship decisions.

Apart from filmmaking, Nihalani was also known for producing the promotional song Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Pahlaj Nihalani?

Pahlaj Nihalani was a veteran film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He was known for launching actors Govinda and Chunky Pandey.

When and where did Pahlaj Nihalani pass away?

Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 9:30 am on June 4, 2026, at his residence in Mumbai. His last rites are scheduled for 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.

What was the cause of Pahlaj Nihalani's death?

He had reportedly been suffering from liver-related complications for some time. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but a trade analyst mentioned liver issues.

What notable films did Pahlaj Nihalani produce?

Pahlaj Nihalani produced several Bollywood films, including Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Rangeela Raja, and Julie 2. His debut production was Haathkadi in 1982.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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