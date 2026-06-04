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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Shot Films At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Before SRK Bought It

Anupam Kher Shot Films At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Before SRK Bought It

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he shot films like Dil and Beta at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat long before SRK bought the iconic Bandra bungalow and renamed it in the late 90s.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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  • Mannat remains a famous landmark, undergoing renovation currently.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a fun piece of Bollywood history that not many fans might know about. Long before Shah Rukh Khan turned the iconic Bandra bungalow into his forever home and renamed it Mannat, the property was a buzzing shoot location for some of Hindi cinema's biggest films. Kher recently opened up about his personal connection to the space, saying he knows the bungalow inside out, having spent considerable time there during film shoots in the 80s and 90s, well before it became the landmark it is today.

Anupam Kher Recalls Shooting At Mannat

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kher said he shot films like Dil and Beta at the bungalow, both directed by Indra Kumar. "We did the shooting of Indra Kumar's Dil in a bungalow, which is now owned by Shah Rukh Khan. I know every inch of that place before it became Mannat. Even after that, I have been to Shah Rukh's house. I remember shooting a lot of scenes in the bungalow's drawing room. We had also shot Beta over there," he said. Released in 1990 and 1992 respectively, both films starred Madhuri Dixit and were major box office successes. Dil featured Aamir Khan as the male lead, while Beta had Anil Kapoor opposite Dixit. The bungalow also featured in other films of the era, including Bol Radha Bol. Interestingly, Shah Rukh himself never shot inside the property, but it appeared in the backdrop of his song Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai from the 1997 film Yes Boss. He bought the bungalow shortly after.

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Kher On His Bond With Shah Rukh Khan

Kher also spoke warmly about his friendship and working relationship with Shah Rukh. "I have great memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chaahat, or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I have great memories," he said. The two have appeared together in several films over the years, including Darr and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

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About Mannat

Located on Bandra's Bandstand, Mannat has been Shah Rukh's home for over two decades and is one of Mumbai's most visited spots by fans and tourists. Shah Rukh even set up a special platform on the boundary wall to greet fans on his birthday and Eid. The family temporarily moved out last year as the bungalow underwent renovation and is expected to return by 2027-28.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Mannat?

Mannat is currently undergoing renovation, and Shah Rukh Khan's family has temporarily moved out. They are expected to return to the bungalow by 2027-28.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Mannat Anupam Kher Movies SHAH RUKH KHAN Anupam Kher Dil Anupam Kher Beta
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