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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentPeddi Review | First Half ‘Misses Stops’, But Ram Charan Pulls It Into The ‘Station’

Peddi Review | First Half ‘Misses Stops’, But Ram Charan Pulls It Into The ‘Station’

Peddi Review: Ram Charan’s film is not a typical South Indian commercial entertainer; it attempts a fresh experiment and succeeds in parts while falling short in others.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Ram Charan is one of the biggest stars in South cinema, with a fan following that is truly next level. Fans are often desperate for even a glimpse of him, and a recent incident has shown how far some can go just to meet him. For such loyal fans, Peddi feels like a special gift. The actor has fully immersed himself in the role, delivering a performance so strong that it makes you overlook the film’s flaws. By the time you leave the theatre, the only name that stays with you is “Peddi”. The film is not a typical South Indian commercial entertainer; it attempts a fresh experiment. While it succeeds in parts and falls short in others, Ram Charan’s performance effectively covers up many of its shortcomings.

Village Sans Name

The film is set in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram region. The place is shown as neglected and cut off from basic infrastructure, where even trains do not stop. As a result, villagers often face severe hardships, including medical emergencies that rarely get timely help. The village lacks recognition and identity, and the central theme revolves around its struggle to be acknowledged.

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At the heart of the story is a man named Peddi, a talented and multi-skilled individual who becomes the voice of his community. His journey to bring identity and change to his village forms the emotional core of the film, though viewers are encouraged to experience the full narrative in theatres.

Stronger Second Half

Peddi takes creative risks and attempts to move away from conventional South Indian commercial film formulas. While this experimentation is noticeable, the execution is inconsistent. The first half of the film struggles with pacing issues and excessive buildup, making it difficult for the story to fully engage early on. At times, it feels stretched and underdeveloped, leading to a disconnect with the narrative.

However, the second half of the film significantly improves, delivering impactful moments that hold the audience’s attention. The emotional intensity increases, and the storytelling becomes more effective, especially in the final portions. A powerful monologue towards the end leaves a lasting emotional impact. Despite its nearly three-hour runtime, the second half keeps viewers engaged.

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Ram Charan’s Standout Act

The film is largely carried by Ram Charan, whose performance is being widely appreciated as one of his strongest. His transformation into Peddi, along with his energy, expressions, and emotional depth, adds significant weight to the film. The final 20 minutes, in particular, highlight his ability to connect emotionally with the audience.

Jagapathi Babu delivers a strong performance in a surprising rural avatar, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also leaves an impression. Janhvi Kapoor appears in a glamorous role, though her performance is inconsistent. Divyendu stands out in a limited but meaningful role, and Boman Irani’s character could have been developed better. Ravi Kishan also makes an impact in a brief appearance.

Writing, Direction, And Music

The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who attempts to balance ambition with mass appeal. His screenplay feels weak in the first half, but he manages to recover in the second half with stronger emotional storytelling. The direction in the second half is particularly effective in showcasing Ram Charan’s strengths.

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Music by AR Rahman complements the tone of the film, adding emotional depth and enhancing key moments throughout the narrative.

Verdict

Peddi is an ambitious film that may divide audiences due to its uneven structure. However, it remains a must-watch for fans of Ram Charan, who delivers a performance powerful enough to elevate the entire experience.

 

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Movie Review Ram CHaran Peddi Buchi Babu Sana
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