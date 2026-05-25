King stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, alongside a prominent cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor.
Ranveer Singh To Make A Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan’s King: Report
King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to generate buzz with reports of a possible Ranveer Singh cameo. The Siddharth Anand directorial features a star-studded cast, and ongoing leak concerns.
- Ranveer Singh reportedly may have a cameo role.
- He will allegedly hand Suhana Khan a file.
- Makers have not confirmed Singh's appearance yet.
- Director urges fans to avoid circulating leaked content.
King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has already created significant excitement among fans even before its release. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project has kept audiences eagerly awaiting every new update, with anticipation continuing to build steadily. Now, fresh reports suggest that another major Bollywood star may be joining the film in a special cameo appearance.
Ranveer Singh Cameo Buzz
According to reports cited by Always Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is expected to appear briefly in the film. It is claimed that he will portray a mysterious character who plays a crucial role in the storyline. As per the report, his character is said to hand over a confidential file to Suhana Khan’s character, which allegedly helps her overcome key challenges safely during the narrative.
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Makers Yet To Confirm Appearance
However, the makers of the film have not officially confirmed Ranveer Singh’s involvement. Earlier, a photograph from the film’s set had gone viral on social media. Although the individuals in the image were not clearly identifiable, fans speculated that it featured Suhana Khan alongside Ranveer Singh, further fuelling curiosity about his possible appearance.
Since filming began, several behind-the-scenes clips have surfaced online, prompting concern from the production team. In response, the director shared a strict message on social media urging fans to avoid sharing leaked content. The note read: “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intended to. Thank you for your love, support, and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.”
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King was officially announced in November last year. The announcement video, released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, introduced his striking silver-haired look along with an intense action persona. The teaser also featured a powerful dialogue delivered by the actor: “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” which immediately went viral and heightened anticipation for the project.
King's Plot And Ensemble Cast
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Reports suggest that SRK will be seen as a seasoned assassin operating within a dark underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé, learning the skills required for high-risk missions. The ensemble cast further includes several prominent names from the industry, adding to the film’s large-scale appeal and growing excitement.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is starring in the upcoming film King?
Is Ranveer Singh rumored to be in King?
Reports suggest Ranveer Singh might have a special cameo appearance as a mysterious character who gives a confidential file to Suhana Khan's character.
Has Ranveer Singh's cameo in King been confirmed?
No, the makers of King have not officially confirmed Ranveer Singh's involvement in the film. Speculation was fueled by a leaked set photo.
What is the director's message regarding leaks for King?
Director Siddharth Anand has urged fans not to share any leaked content from the sets of King, requesting patience until official releases.
What is the reported plot of King?
Reports indicate Shah Rukh Khan plays a seasoned assassin, and Suhana Khan portrays his protégé learning the trade in a dark underworld.