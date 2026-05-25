Ranveer Singh To Make A Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan’s King: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh reportedly may have a cameo role.

He will allegedly hand Suhana Khan a file.

Makers have not confirmed Singh's appearance yet.

Director urges fans to avoid circulating leaked content.

King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has already created significant excitement among fans even before its release. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project has kept audiences eagerly awaiting every new update, with anticipation continuing to build steadily. Now, fresh reports suggest that another major Bollywood star may be joining the film in a special cameo appearance.

Ranveer Singh Cameo Buzz

According to reports cited by Always Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is expected to appear briefly in the film. It is claimed that he will portray a mysterious character who plays a crucial role in the storyline. As per the report, his character is said to hand over a confidential file to Suhana Khan’s character, which allegedly helps her overcome key challenges safely during the narrative.

ALSO READ | Kara OTT Release: Dhanush’s Thriller to Premiere In Five Languages On THIS Date

Makers Yet To Confirm Appearance

However, the makers of the film have not officially confirmed Ranveer Singh’s involvement. Earlier, a photograph from the film’s set had gone viral on social media. Although the individuals in the image were not clearly identifiable, fans speculated that it featured Suhana Khan alongside Ranveer Singh, further fuelling curiosity about his possible appearance.

Since filming began, several behind-the-scenes clips have surfaced online, prompting concern from the production team. In response, the director shared a strict message on social media urging fans to avoid sharing leaked content. The note read: “REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intended to. Thank you for your love, support, and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING.”

ALSO READ | WATCH: Spencer Pratt Steps Out In Hazmat Suit To Clean LA Streets During Mayoral Campaign

King was officially announced in November last year. The announcement video, released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, introduced his striking silver-haired look along with an intense action persona. The teaser also featured a powerful dialogue delivered by the actor: “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” which immediately went viral and heightened anticipation for the project.

King's Plot And Ensemble Cast

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Reports suggest that SRK will be seen as a seasoned assassin operating within a dark underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé, learning the skills required for high-risk missions. The ensemble cast further includes several prominent names from the industry, adding to the film’s large-scale appeal and growing excitement.