Congo National, 3 Others Isolated In Ahmedabad Over Suspected Ebola

Uganda Woman Tests Negative In Bengaluru

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru over suspected Ebola symptoms, has tested negative for the virus, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed on Wednesday. He urged people not to panic and advised citizens to rely only on official information issued by the government and health authorities.

In a post on X, Rao said laboratory tests confirmed that the woman was not infected with Ebola Virus Disease. He added that all medical protocols and precautionary measures were followed strictly in line with public health guidelines.

Woman Travelled From Uganda Via Ahmedabad

The woman arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda via Ahmedabad. During post-arrival monitoring of passengers from Ebola-affected regions, officials noticed signs of fatigue and mild symptoms, following which she was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier clarified that no confirmed Ebola case had been detected in India and said the woman remained stable under observation.

Centre Continues Surveillance Measures

Karnataka health department principal secretary Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey said authorities were initially assessing whether the symptoms had any connection with Ebola when samples were collected.

“At this stage, there is no clarity on whether the symptoms are linked to Ebola. Since she appeared fatigued during screening, airport health officials decided to send her samples for examination,” he said.

The Centre added that surveillance and screening operations are continuing at designated entry points and across the public health system in coordination with Karnataka authorities and other agencies, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.