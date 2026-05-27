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Congo National, 3 Others Isolated In Ahmedabad Over Suspected Ebola
After Bengaluru’s suspected Ebola case tested negative, Gujarat isolated a Congo national and three contacts in Ahmedabad. Their samples have been sent for Ebola testing.
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