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HomeNewsIndiaCongo National, 3 Others Isolated In Ahmedabad Over Suspected Ebola

Congo National, 3 Others Isolated In Ahmedabad Over Suspected Ebola

After Bengaluru’s suspected Ebola case tested negative, Gujarat isolated a Congo national and three contacts in Ahmedabad. Their samples have been sent for Ebola testing.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:07 PM (IST)

After Bengaluru, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Wednesday said that the Congo National, 3 others who came into contact were isolated In Ahmedabad. He also said that the samples Sewere sent for Ebola testing.

Uganda Woman Tests Negative In Bengaluru

A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, who was isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru over suspected Ebola symptoms, has tested negative for the virus, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed on Wednesday. He urged people not to panic and advised citizens to rely only on official information issued by the government and health authorities.

In a post on X, Rao said laboratory tests confirmed that the woman was not infected with Ebola Virus Disease. He added that all medical protocols and precautionary measures were followed strictly in line with public health guidelines.

Woman Travelled From Uganda Via Ahmedabad

The woman arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda via Ahmedabad. During post-arrival monitoring of passengers from Ebola-affected regions, officials noticed signs of fatigue and mild symptoms, following which she was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier clarified that no confirmed Ebola case had been detected in India and said the woman remained stable under observation.

Centre Continues Surveillance Measures

Karnataka health department principal secretary Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey said authorities were initially assessing whether the symptoms had any connection with Ebola when samples were collected.

“At this stage, there is no clarity on whether the symptoms are linked to Ebola. Since she appeared fatigued during screening, airport health officials decided to send her samples for examination,” he said.

The Centre added that surveillance and screening operations are continuing at designated entry points and across the public health system in coordination with Karnataka authorities and other agencies, in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Bengaluru Ahmedabad Breaking News ABP Live Ebola Virus Live Updates Ebola Testing
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