Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Siddaramaiah May Resign In 24 Hours, Congress MLA Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MLA suggests CM may resign within 24 hours.

Ministers met CM, expressed concerns, awaiting clarity.

Amid intensifying speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka within the next two days, Congress MLA RV Deshpande on Wednesday made a major statement, claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could resign within the next 24 hours.

This is the first such remark made publicly by a Congress leader regarding the possible change in leadership. Deshpande said, “The Chief Minister has already decided to resign and he may step down on May 28, 2026. MLAs wanted him to continue, but he said that he had given his word to the party high command. Now, the high command will decide who the next Chief Minister will be.”

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Congress MLA R. V. Deshpande says, "The Chief Minister has already decided to resign and he may resign tomorrow. MLAs wanted him to continue, but he said that I have given my word to the high command...The high command will decide who the next chief minister… pic.twitter.com/5oN901H4oY — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Karnataka Ministers Meet Siddaramaiah

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Karnataka minister HK Patil said, “We expressed our concerns, but he remained silent. We may meet again.”

Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi also hinted that clarity may emerge soon. “Everything will become clear after the Chief Minister’s breakfast meeting tomorrow. He will only explain what was discussed and what his future plans are. Until then, we have to wait because officially nobody knows anything yet,” he said.

Alo Read: Siddaramaiah To Get Rajya Sabha Seat? Speculations Rife Amid Karnataka Power Change Buzz

'No Decision Over Leadership Taken Yet': Surjewala

However, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala urged the media not to indulge in speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka amid ongoing political buzz around the state government.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Surjewala said no meeting of the Congress Legislature Party had been convened so far and clarified that no decision regarding leadership had been taken yet.

Congress MP Hints At Key Decisions Soon

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said detailed discussions took place during the meeting in Delhi. He said the party discussed the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Legislative Council elections and possible cabinet reshuffle.

“We will have to keep regional representation, district representation, caste and community balance in mind. All these issues were discussed there. Perhaps within a day or two, once changes are made, you will be informed about those decisions,” he said.

Siddaramaiah Seeks Time To Meet Governor

Speculation over a possible power shift gained further momentum after Siddaramaiah sought an appointment with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for May 28.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah Seeks Governor Appointment On May 28 Amid Karnataka Leadership Change Speculation

According to a PTI report, discussions are intensifying that Siddaramaiah may submit his resignation on Thursday, potentially clearing the way for Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Congress sources said Siddaramaiah may hand over his resignation to Governor Gehlot after marathon discussions between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in Delhi.