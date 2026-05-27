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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Arrives In Delhi, Meets PM Modi At Seva Teerth

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Arrives In Delhi, Meets PM Modi At Seva Teerth

Vijay is additionally scheduled to hold meetings with senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10, Janpath.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 May 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
  • Chief Minister Joseph Vijay received guard of honour at Tamil Nadu House.
  • Vijay scheduled meetings with Vice President, Union Ministers, and Congress leaders.

C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi during his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

During the visit, Vijay also went to Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he received a guard of honour.

Meetings Scheduled With Top Leaders

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu chief minister is also expected to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vijay is additionally scheduled to hold meetings with senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10, Janpath.

A poster carrying photographs of Rahul Gandhi and Vijay was seen outside 10, Janpath ahead of the meeting.

Several leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League are also expected to meet Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as part of a courtesy call.

First Delhi Visit After Becoming Chief Minister

This marks Vijay’s first official visit to New Delhi after assuming office as chief minister on May 10.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, falling 10 short of a simple majority.

The government was formed with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, resulting in Tamil Nadu’s first coalition government in decades.

Vijay Won Trust Vote With 144 Votes

Vijay secured the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on May 13 with 144 votes in favour.

Along with its allies, the TVK commanded the support of 119 MLAs in the House.

A total of 22 MLAs voted against the government, while five abstained. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam MLA Kamaraj also extended support to the government.

In a significant political development, 25 AIADMK MLAs rebelled and voted in support of Vijay during the floor test.

Vijay Seeks MHA Clarification On State Song Protocol

C Joseph Vijay has said that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the State Invocation Song, has traditionally been sung at the beginning of all government functions in Tamil Nadu.

He noted that following a circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the National Song has been sung first at certain government functions.

ALSO READ: 'There Are No Issues': AIADMK Factions Move Towards Truce After Rebel MLAs Meet EPS

In this context, the Chief Minister has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate clarification permitting the State Invocation Song to continue being sung at the commencement of government functions.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CM Change Buzz: Siddaramaiah May Resign In 24 Hours, Congress MLA Claims

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did C Joseph Vijay meet during his visit to New Delhi?

C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

When did C Joseph Vijay assume office as Chief Minister?

C Joseph Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10.

Which parties supported C Joseph Vijay's government?

His government was formed with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML.

How many votes did C Joseph Vijay secure in the trust vote?

C Joseph Vijay secured the trust vote with 144 votes in favour.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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DELHI Seva Teerth Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Vijay Meets PM Modi
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