Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Arrives In Delhi, Meets PM Modi At Seva Teerth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay received guard of honour at Tamil Nadu House.

Vijay scheduled meetings with Vice President, Union Ministers, and Congress leaders.

C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi during his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

During the visit, Vijay also went to Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he received a guard of honour.

Meetings Scheduled With Top Leaders

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu chief minister is also expected to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Chief Minister stated that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the State Invocation Song, has traditionally been sung at the beginning of all government functions conducted in Tamil Nadu. However, following the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the… https://t.co/CT8vEuib9v pic.twitter.com/g4FATvO7nc — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Vijay is additionally scheduled to hold meetings with senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10, Janpath.

A poster carrying photographs of Rahul Gandhi and Vijay was seen outside 10, Janpath ahead of the meeting.

Several leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League are also expected to meet Vijay at Tamil Nadu House as part of a courtesy call.

First Delhi Visit After Becoming Chief Minister

This marks Vijay’s first official visit to New Delhi after assuming office as chief minister on May 10.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, falling 10 short of a simple majority.

The government was formed with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, resulting in Tamil Nadu’s first coalition government in decades.

Vijay Won Trust Vote With 144 Votes

Vijay secured the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on May 13 with 144 votes in favour.

Along with its allies, the TVK commanded the support of 119 MLAs in the House.

A total of 22 MLAs voted against the government, while five abstained. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam MLA Kamaraj also extended support to the government.

In a significant political development, 25 AIADMK MLAs rebelled and voted in support of Vijay during the floor test.

Vijay Seeks MHA Clarification On State Song Protocol

C Joseph Vijay has said that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the State Invocation Song, has traditionally been sung at the beginning of all government functions in Tamil Nadu.

He noted that following a circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the National Song has been sung first at certain government functions.

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In this context, the Chief Minister has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate clarification permitting the State Invocation Song to continue being sung at the commencement of government functions.

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