Actor Urvashi Rautela has reacted strongly after an AI-generated image showing her kneeling before Bollywood stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Deepika Padukone, went viral online. The actor, who recently grabbed attention for her appearances at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, called out the growing culture of comparisons and fan wars, urging people to stop spreading negativity and celebrate women’s individual journeys instead.

Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Viral AI-Generated Image

The controversy began after a fan-made, AI-generated image surfaced on social media comparing the global stardom of several Bollywood actors. The image placed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the top, while Priyanka Chopra sat on a throne surrounded by stars like Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit. In the same image, actors including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and Urvashi Rautela were shown kneeling, with their names tagged.

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Reacting to the image, Urvashi reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and strongly criticised the comparison culture. She wrote, “I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let's celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity.”

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Urvashi Speaks About Respecting Individual Journeys

In her response, Urvashi stressed that every actor has achieved success through personal struggles and experiences. Instead of creating divisions online, she appealed to fans to support and appreciate talent without putting women against each other. Her statement came as the edited image gained attention across social media platforms.

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Urvashi’s Cannes 2026 Appearance

Urvashi was among the Indian celebrities who attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. One of her widely discussed looks featured a black velvet gown by Yoland Official, known for architectural silhouettes and heavy embellishments. Another appearance saw her wearing a gown by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture. Speaking from the Cannes red carpet, Urvashi expressed pride in representing India internationally.

“Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India,” she said, adding, “It's my fifth year in a row. I feel very proud, and I've always represented my country in the best possible manner.”