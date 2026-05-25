WATCH: Spencer Pratt Steps Out In Hazmat Suit To Clean LA Streets During Mayoral Campaign

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pratt competes against Mayor Bass in upcoming LA election.

Spencer Pratt is currently trending, but not for his television appearances - rather, for all the political reasons. As we are aware, he is currently contesting the mayoral elections in Los Angeles.

The contestant has been making headlines for his interesting and unique ways of promoting his election campaign, and in a series of such events, he is now receiving applause for a new ad highlighting the condition of streets in LA.

The Video And The Campaign

On Sunday, the 42-year-old took to social media and posted a video of himself wearing a hazmat suit while cleaning a filthy sidewalk in the City of Angels.

He started off by showcasing a cleaned blacktop with stencilled writing that read, "Imagine if the streets were this clean. Spencer Pratt for mayor of LA," while promoting himself for the election campaign.

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Another woman was then shown in the video sweeping the sidewalk, who was also a supporter of Pratt. She stated how the current mayor, Karen Bass “sent her little goons” because she was an activist.

It's time to think bigger for LA. We don't have to accept the filth and the decline. We have the greatest slice of heaven on Earth with our city, and we deserve better. Vote for Pratt. Vote for LA. Vote TODAY. Let's clean this city together. pic.twitter.com/9Ry9p5Fv6F — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 24, 2026

Fans Reaction On The Campaign

Fans came out on social media supporting Spencer for his campaign and applauding him for his good work and thoughtful idea of making the city cleaner.

One fan wrote, 'Spencer Pratt actually listens to the people trying to clean LA,' a text overlay read. 'For the first time in years, LA citizens finally feel heard.' Another said, 'We're tired of leadership that ignores the problem. We're tired of a corrupt mayor bringing our city down,' it continued. 'LA residents are doing the work City Hall refused to do.'

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The video had already been viewed more than 4,37,000 times by Sunday evening.

One woman posted, 'Already pressure washing the streets and he's not even mayor yet,' while another called it 'brilliant advertising.'

The LA Election

Pratt is competing against current mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the mayoral race.

The primary election is set for June 2, and Bass is seen as the leading candidate. However, current polls suggest no candidate may get enough votes to win directly, which could push the election to a runoff on November 3.

Pratt is a former television personality and a Trump-like contestant. His way of promoting himself appears to focus on making even politically uninterested people take an interest in politics. Through interesting and unique campaign methods, he seems to be trying to attract support even from audiences who are usually not politically engaged.