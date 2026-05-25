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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Spencer Pratt Steps Out In Hazmat Suit To Clean LA Streets During Mayoral Campaign

WATCH: Spencer Pratt Steps Out In Hazmat Suit To Clean LA Streets During Mayoral Campaign

Spencer Pratt is trending after posting a viral campaign video in a hazmat suit while cleaning LA streets, earning praise ahead of the Los Angeles mayoral elections.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 May 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pratt competes against Mayor Bass in upcoming LA election.

Spencer Pratt is currently trending, but not for his television appearances - rather, for all the political reasons. As we are aware, he is currently contesting the mayoral elections in Los Angeles.

The contestant has been making headlines for his interesting and unique ways of promoting his election campaign, and in a series of such events, he is now receiving applause for a new ad highlighting the condition of streets in LA.

The Video And The Campaign

On Sunday, the 42-year-old took to social media and posted a video of himself wearing a hazmat suit while cleaning a filthy sidewalk in the City of Angels.

He started off by showcasing a cleaned blacktop with stencilled writing that read, "Imagine if the streets were this clean. Spencer Pratt for mayor of LA," while promoting himself for the election campaign.

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Another woman was then shown in the video sweeping the sidewalk, who was also a supporter of Pratt. She stated how the current mayor, Karen Bass “sent her little goons” because she was an activist.

Fans Reaction On The Campaign

Fans came out on social media supporting Spencer for his campaign and applauding him for his good work and thoughtful idea of making the city cleaner.

One fan wrote, 'Spencer Pratt actually listens to the people trying to clean LA,' a text overlay read. 'For the first time in years, LA citizens finally feel heard.' Another said, 'We're tired of leadership that ignores the problem. We're tired of a corrupt mayor bringing our city down,' it continued. 'LA residents are doing the work City Hall refused to do.'

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The video had already been viewed more than 4,37,000 times by Sunday evening.

One woman posted, 'Already pressure washing the streets and he's not even mayor yet,' while another called it 'brilliant advertising.'

The LA Election

Pratt is competing against current mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the mayoral race.

The primary election is set for June 2, and Bass is seen as the leading candidate. However, current polls suggest no candidate may get enough votes to win directly, which could push the election to a runoff on November 3.

Pratt is a former television personality and a Trump-like contestant. His way of promoting himself appears to focus on making even politically uninterested people take an interest in politics. Through interesting and unique campaign methods, he seems to be trying to attract support even from audiences who are usually not politically engaged.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Spencer Pratt running against for mayor of Los Angeles?

Spencer Pratt is competing against current mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karen Bass Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Election 2026 Nithya Raman
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