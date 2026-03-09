Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Off To Massive Start; Advance Bookings Cross Rs 18 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a strong advance booking run, crossing Rs 18 crore in India and nearing $2 million in North America ahead of its March 19 release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be gearing up for a blockbuster opening even before its official release. Following the buzz generated by its powerful trailer, the film has started its advance ticket sales on a remarkable note. Early box office reports suggest the sequel has already achieved impressive numbers both in India and overseas, with more than a week still left before its theatrical debut.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Film Earns Rs 8 Crore From Paid Premieres, 87K Tickets Sold In 24 Hours

Strong Momentum In North America

International markets have shown particularly strong enthusiasm for the film. Advance sales in North America began earlier than in India, and the response has been impressive.

Reports indicate that premiere advance bookings in the United States alone have crossed USD 618,911 (approx Rs 5.71 cr) across 557 locations and 1,034 shows. So far, 38,545 tickets have been sold, even though the film is still days away from release.

Overall advance collections in the region have reached around USD 890,000 (approx Rs 8.21 cr), while the film’s first weekend bookings have already climbed to approximately USD 1.70 million, bringing it close to the USD 2 million milestone.

Among the top-performing states, Texas leads with USD 121,469, (approx Rs 1.12 cr) followed by California with USD 98,146 (approx Rs 90.6 lakh), New Jersey with USD 50,534 (approx Rs 46.6 lakh), New York with USD 41,796 (approx Rs 38.6 lakh), and Washington with USD 35,012 (approx Rs 32.3 lakh).

Advance Booking Surge In India

Back home, the film has also recorded strong pre-release figures. According to trade reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already generated Rs 12.29 crore in advance sales across all languages.

When blocked seats are included, the estimated total reportedly climbs to around Rs 18.1 crore.

The Hindi version dominates the collections, contributing approximately Rs 12.07 crore from the total. Unlike the first instalment, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel will arrive in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

Paid Preview Shows Drive Early Craze

Paid preview screenings scheduled for 18 March appear to be a major draw for audiences. The film has reportedly sold over 2 lakh tickets nationwide, with 2,06,061 tickets booked across 7,510 shows.

Within the first 24 hours of booking, the film had already sold over 87,000 tickets on BookMyShow, reflecting strong early demand.

Breaking Early Records

Early reports suggest that the sequel has already surpassed the benchmark set by Stree 2, which earned roughly Rs 10 crore gross from preview shows.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge reportedly crossed this milestone within just 24 hours, indicating an exceptionally strong start.

Interestingly, the preview-day advance collections have also exceeded the opening-day figures of several recent Hindi films, including Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4.

About The Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, an Indian spy operating in Karachi. The sequel explores his past while following his mission of revenge against the gangs of Lyari linked to the 26/11 terror attacks.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Yami Gautam.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in cinemas on 19 March, coinciding with the festive period of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, which could further boost its box office prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are the advance ticket sales for Dhurandhar: The Revenge looking?

Advance ticket sales are strong, with impressive numbers reported in India and overseas even before the official release. The film is gearing up for a potentially blockbuster opening.

What are the advance booking figures in North America?

In North America, advance bookings have crossed USD 890,000, with premiere bookings in the US alone exceeding USD 618,911. Over 38,000 tickets have been sold there.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge grossed in advance sales in India?

In India, the film has generated Rs 12.29 crore in advance sales across all languages. This figure is estimated to climb to around Rs 18.1 crore when blocked seats are included.

What is the plot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The film continues the story of Indian spy Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, as he seeks revenge against gangs linked to the 26/11 terror attacks in Lyari, Karachi.

When is Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled to be released?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in cinemas on March 19th, coinciding with the festive period of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings
