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Ranveer Singh is back in firm control of the box office narrative, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its unstoppable run. In a stunning feat, the film has raced past the lifetime India net collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, and it has achieved this milestone in just six days.

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A Blistering Start At The Box Office

In less than a week, Dhurandhar 2 has delivered numbers that most releases can only hope to reach over an entire theatrical cycle. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed an India gross of Rs 687.49 crore, complemented by a strong Rs 250 crore haul from overseas markets.

To understand the scale, Animal wrapped up its run with a global total of Rs 915 crore, including Rs 660 crore from India and Rs 553.87 crore as its India net collection. When placed side by side, the speed at which Dhurandhar 2 has crossed that domestic net figure is nothing short of extraordinary.

Surpassing Established Blockbusters

The film’s rapid ascent has also seen it move ahead of several major titles in the all-time rankings. With a worldwide tally nearing Rs 937.49 crore, it has already gone beyond the lifetime collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Animal, and even the 2024 hit Stree 2.

At this pace, the film is widely expected to breach the Rs 1,000 crore mark by Day 7, placing it within touching distance of the next big benchmarks, including Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan.

Racing Towards Bigger Milestones

Trade trends indicate that Dhurandhar 2 is currently operating on a trajectory rarely seen in recent years. Its Day 6 performance alone has outpaced the lifetime pace of many releases from 2023 and 2024.

Having already overtaken Animal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in under a week, the film now stands roughly 12% away from surpassing the Rs 1,055 crore milestone set by Pathaan. Bigger records, such as Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore), RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), and even Dhurandhar Part 1 (Rs 1,307 crore), are now firmly within striking distance if the current momentum holds.

A closer look at the numbers reveals a significant trend: the film’s exceptional strength in India. With Rs 687.49 crore coming from domestic markets, nearly 73% of its total global revenue is driven by the home audience.

This unusually high domestic share underlines the deep penetration of the Dhurandhar franchise across the Hindi belt, something typically seen only with the biggest cinematic juggernauts.