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Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has shared his views on Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenger, popularly referred to as Dhurandhar 2. After watching the film, he said the makers need to do “more homework on the history of Balochistan”. However, he acknowledged that the film deserves credit for highlighting the “atrocities of Pakistan against the Baloch nation”.

‘Makers Must Do Homework’

The Baloch leader said the filmmakers should have done deeper research not only on the history of Balochistan but also on the relationship between Balochistan and Bharat.

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“I got the opportunity to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenger. There is a slight improvement in the second instalment, but the film’s researchers and director need to do more homework on the history of Balochistan, understand Baloch culture, and the genuine relationship between Balochistan and Bharat,” Baloch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also pointed out certain portrayals in the film that he believes could have been handled differently. “In the movie, the sincere help of freedom fighter Shirani during a difficult moment was not acknowledged by Hamza’s boss. Also, Uzair Baloch should not have been trapped by Hamza at the end by labelling him an R&AW agent while he was in jail,” he added.

Despite these criticisms, Baloch said he appreciates the film for drawing attention to the struggles of the Baloch people. “We are thankful that the movie highlighted the atrocities of Pakistan against the Baloch nation in the Republic of Balochistan,” he wrote.



Patriots:



I got the opportunity to watch #Dhurandhar The Revenger Movie. There is a slight improvement in the second episode, but the film’s researchers and director need to do more homework on history of Balochistan, understand the Baloch culture and genuine relationship… pic.twitter.com/viyakXyEEL — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) March 24, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

“I agree, the help by BLA should have been acknowledged. Shirani didn’t have many scenes, but he was the coolest representation of Baloch in any cinema. The movie connected real-life events with fiction. In real life, Uzair Baloch was convicted as an Indian agent,” said one social media user.

To this, Mir Yar Baloch responded, “Pakistan labels the Baloch as Indian agents, why buy the same Pakistani narrative. We Baloch are not Indian agents; we are the agents of our own Baloch nation. We are the true sons of Balochistan soil.”

Another added, “I do agree that the role of Shirani should have received a little more coverage. The courage, love for their soil, and beautiful culture of our Baloch brothers and sisters must come out more and more. The real struggle of the Baloch people can bring tears to even stones. Time to act now.”

“As far as Uzair's character is concerned, no redemption since he was involved in 26/11 as well. Certain treatment is reserved for the worst actions, whether Indian, Pakistani or Baloch. At least that's what the movie's logic seems to be,” read a third comment.