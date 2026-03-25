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HomeEntertainment‘Makers Must Do Homework On Balochistan History,’ Mir Yar Baloch On Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

‘Makers Must Do Homework On Balochistan History,’ Mir Yar Baloch On Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

After watching Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch urged the filmmakers to do “more homework on the history of Balochistan”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has shared his views on Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenger, popularly referred to as Dhurandhar 2. After watching the film, he said the makers need to do “more homework on the history of Balochistan”. However, he acknowledged that the film deserves credit for highlighting the “atrocities of Pakistan against the Baloch nation”.

‘Makers Must Do Homework’

The Baloch leader said the filmmakers should have done deeper research not only on the history of Balochistan but also on the relationship between Balochistan and Bharat.

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“I got the opportunity to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenger. There is a slight improvement in the second instalment, but the film’s researchers and director need to do more homework on the history of Balochistan, understand Baloch culture, and the genuine relationship between Balochistan and Bharat,” Baloch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also pointed out certain portrayals in the film that he believes could have been handled differently. “In the movie, the sincere help of freedom fighter Shirani during a difficult moment was not acknowledged by Hamza’s boss. Also, Uzair Baloch should not have been trapped by Hamza at the end by labelling him an R&AW agent while he was in jail,” he added.

Despite these criticisms, Baloch said he appreciates the film for drawing attention to the struggles of the Baloch people. “We are thankful that the movie highlighted the atrocities of Pakistan against the Baloch nation in the Republic of Balochistan,” he wrote.

How Did Social Media Users React?

“I agree, the help by BLA should have been acknowledged. Shirani didn’t have many scenes, but he was the coolest representation of Baloch in any cinema. The movie connected real-life events with fiction. In real life, Uzair Baloch was convicted as an Indian agent,” said one social media user.

To this, Mir Yar Baloch responded, “Pakistan labels the Baloch as Indian agents, why buy the same Pakistani narrative. We Baloch are not Indian agents; we are the agents of our own Baloch nation. We are the true sons of Balochistan soil.”

Another added, “I do agree that the role of Shirani should have received a little more coverage. The courage, love for their soil, and beautiful culture of our Baloch brothers and sisters must come out more and more. The real struggle of the Baloch people can bring tears to even stones. Time to act now.”

“As far as Uzair's character is concerned, no redemption since he was involved in 26/11 as well. Certain treatment is reserved for the worst actions, whether Indian, Pakistani or Baloch. At least that's what the movie's logic seems to be,” read a third comment. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main feedback from Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch regarding the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenger'?

Mir Yar Baloch feels the filmmakers need to do more homework on the history and culture of Balochistan and its relationship with Bharat.

What specific historical inaccuracies did Mir Yar Baloch point out in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenger'?

He noted that the film did not acknowledge the help of freedom fighter Shirani and that Hamza wrongly trapped Uzair Baloch by labeling him an R&AW agent.

Despite his criticisms, what positive aspect did Mir Yar Baloch acknowledge in the film?

He expressed gratitude that the movie highlighted the atrocities committed by Pakistan against the Baloch nation.

How did Mir Yar Baloch respond to a social media user who mentioned Uzair Baloch was convicted as an Indian agent?

He stated that Balochs are not Indian agents but agents of their own nation, rejecting the Pakistani narrative.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Aditya Dhar Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Mir Yar Baloch
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