Project Hail Mary Denied IMAX Slots In India As Dhurandhar 2 Dominates Premium Screens: Report

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Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, which is set to release in India on March 26, is reportedly struggling to secure IMAX screens as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to occupy most premium screens across the country. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It was originally scheduled to hit Indian theatres on March 20, but the makers reportedly postponed the release amid the massive buzz surrounding Dhurandhar 2. The film releases tomorrow in India, and despite this, many on social media are claiming that there are no IMAX shows available in their areas, including Delhi-NCR.

No IMAX Screens Yet

Despite crossing Rs 1,000 crore globally, Project Hail Mary has reportedly not been allotted a single IMAX screen in India so far. While tickets are available for 2D and 4DX formats, no IMAX listings for the film have appeared yet, according to a report by Mid-Day.

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The report quoted industry sources saying the premium slots have largely been taken over by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

The issue gained attention after Preetham Daniel, Vice President of IMAX Corporation for India, Southeast Asia, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, promoted the film on social media, saying it was shot for IMAX and best experienced on the format.

“Project Hail Mary is OUT this weekend in India! Filmed for IMAX. Ryan Gosling in space on the biggest screen possible — this is exactly how it should be watched,” Daniel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Project Hail Mary is OUT this weekend in India! 🚀 Filmed for IMAX. Ryan Gosling in space on the biggest screen possible — this is exactly how it should be watched. — Preetham Daniel (@preethamdnl) March 25, 2026

However, several fans quickly pointed out that no IMAX shows were available for booking.

One user wrote, “Hope Project Hail Mary gets the IMAX screens that it deserves!”

Another commented, “Literally not a single IMAX show here in Pune.”

A third user added, “No IMAX screens available for this movie – PVR (Delhi NCR).”

Another fan wrote, “Still have no shows listed for Mumbai and Pune… will they have any shows?”

One more user summed up the frustration: “Mate, the movie releases tomorrow and there isn’t a single IMAX screen allocated yet. There’s such a huge gap between the management’s tweet and the ground reality in India.”

About Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary is a sci-fi film based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel of the same name. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film was released in 83 countries on March 20, 2026, while its India release is scheduled for March 26. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $140.9 million (over Rs 1,321 crore) worldwide.

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Ryan Gosling’s film has already become the 8th highest-grossing movie of 2026 worldwide. Data from Box Office Mojo shows the film surpassed Send Help to claim the eighth spot among this year’s top earners. Given its current momentum, it could soon enter the Top 5, though it would need to surpass the $174.4 million worldwide total of Goat to do so.

The list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide is led by Pegasus 3, which has earned $599.3 million (around Rs 4,980 crore) globally. It is followed by Hoppers with $242.4 million (about Rs 2,015 crore) and Wuthering Heights with $234.4 million (around Rs 1,950 crore).

Scream 7 comes next with $193.8 million (approximately Rs 1,615 crore), while Goat has earned $174.4 million (around Rs 1,450 crore) worldwide.