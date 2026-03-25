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HomeEntertainment‘Operation Sindoor To POK’: Ektaa Kapoor Teases ‘The Terror Report’; Sequel To Vikrant Massey’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’

‘Operation Sindoor To POK’: Ektaa Kapoor Teases ‘The Terror Report’; Sequel To Vikrant Massey’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Balaji Motion Pictures announced The Terror Report, a sequel to The Sabarmati Report. The film will cover events from 1998 to 2026, starting with Operation Sindoor to POK.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
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Balaji Motion Pictures has announced the title of their upcoming film, which is the sequel to Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report. The film, directed by Vishnu Vardhan, promises to be “fiercer, bolder and stronger”. The makers have described the film as a fact-based thriller inspired by the devastating terror attacks against India and the country’s subsequent retaliatory response. 

‘Operation Sindoor To POK’: The Terror Report

While announcing the title of the film, the production house wrote, “From POK to Operation Sindoor, the truth is bigger than you think,” before adding, “This time it’s fiercer, bolder & stronger.”

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“The journey begins,” the caption further stated.

The title announcement video opens by showing the Sabarmati Express incident in Godhra, Gujarat, where Indians were set on fire. It then shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath making the film tax-free in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching the film with several BJP leaders.

As the video continues, a text appears on the screen, “One report shook the nation. The next will shake the world.” It then states that the film will cover events from 1998 to 2026, adding that “every drop of innocent blood wrote a new chapter”.

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“They struck our people, we struck their pride,” it states, before adding that it is the “story of POK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir)”.

The film is a collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment and will serve as a sequel to The Sabarmati Report. The sequel will continue the unfinished story of India’s war against cross-border terror. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Chaudhary.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, was released in 2024. It revolved around the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in 2002.  

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of the upcoming film from Balaji Motion Pictures?

The upcoming film from Balaji Motion Pictures is titled 'The Terror Report'. It is a sequel to 'The Sabarmati Report'.

What is 'The Terror Report' about?

The film is described as a fact-based thriller inspired by terror attacks against India and the country's retaliatory response. It will cover events from 1998 to 2026.

Who is directing 'The Terror Report'?

Vishnu Vardhan is directing 'The Terror Report'. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Chaudhary.

What is the connection between 'The Terror Report' and 'The Sabarmati Report'?

'The Terror Report' is the sequel to 'The Sabarmati Report'. It continues the story of India's war against cross-border terror.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vikrant Massey POK Breaking News Ektaa Kapoor ABP Live The Sabarmati Report Operation Sindoor The Terror Report
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