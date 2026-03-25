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Balaji Motion Pictures has announced the title of their upcoming film, which is the sequel to Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report. The film, directed by Vishnu Vardhan, promises to be “fiercer, bolder and stronger”. The makers have described the film as a fact-based thriller inspired by the devastating terror attacks against India and the country’s subsequent retaliatory response.

‘Operation Sindoor To POK’: The Terror Report

While announcing the title of the film, the production house wrote, “From POK to Operation Sindoor, the truth is bigger than you think,” before adding, “This time it’s fiercer, bolder & stronger.”

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“The journey begins,” the caption further stated.

From POK to Operation Sindoor,

the truth is bigger than you think.



This time it’s Fiercer, Bolder & Stronger - #TheTerrorReport.



Watch Now : https://t.co/IthKndKgs0



The journey begins! pic.twitter.com/grfYki7Pss — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) March 24, 2026

The title announcement video opens by showing the Sabarmati Express incident in Godhra, Gujarat, where Indians were set on fire. It then shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath making the film tax-free in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching the film with several BJP leaders.

As the video continues, a text appears on the screen, “One report shook the nation. The next will shake the world.” It then states that the film will cover events from 1998 to 2026, adding that “every drop of innocent blood wrote a new chapter”.

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“They struck our people, we struck their pride,” it states, before adding that it is the “story of POK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir)”.

The film is a collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment and will serve as a sequel to The Sabarmati Report. The sequel will continue the unfinished story of India’s war against cross-border terror. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Chaudhary.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Rashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, was released in 2024. It revolved around the aftermath of the Godhra train burning in 2002.