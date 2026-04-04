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HomeEntertainmentIs Ramayana Really Six Hours Long? Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Clue

Is Ramayana Really Six Hours Long? Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Clue

Ranbir Kapoor hints Ramayana could span six hours across two parts. Actor also reveals Part 2 is already halfway complete.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has sparked fresh curiosity around the scale of Ramayana, hinting that the ambitious mythological adaptation may stretch to nearly six hours. While promoting the film internationally, the actor offered rare insights into the project, raising expectations and questions in equal measure about its final runtime.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has A Historic Link; Great-Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Played Ram First

Ramayana Runtime Hinted At Six Hours

During a promotional stop in the Los Angeles, where he interacted with international media including Collider, Kapoor revealed that the story has been crafted as a two-part cinematic experience. Combined, the narrative could run close to six hours, blending action, visual spectacle, and emotional depth.

Drawing parallels with large-scale global franchises, he said, "Ramayana is nothing less than 'Lord of the Rings', you know, it's our greatest epic spectacle coming from our country, and this was just a teaser."

He further added, "We have six hours of epic visuals and epic action sequences, emotions. It teaches you to be a better son, a better husband, a better brother, you know, it's the triumph of good over evil."

The update comes shortly after the teaser unveiled sweeping battle scenes and mythical elements, offering a glimpse into the film’s grand visual scale. The makers have not officially disclosed the runtime yet, leaving the exact duration of both parts unconfirmed for now.

Kapoor also confirmed that work on the sequel is already progressing steadily, with Ramayana: Part 2 reportedly halfway complete. This indicates a tightly planned production strategy, with both parts being developed in tandem to maintain narrative continuity.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes On A Double Role

In another key reveal, Kapoor confirmed that he will portray two significant characters in the film, Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram. Speaking about the challenge, he said, "Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram, and just to get the opportunity to play them both was fantastic."

Explaining his preparation, he added, "I think as an actor, apart from body language, if you deeply understand the spirituality, the emotionality, of characters, everything starts from there. I think that's what I did, to really understand who these people are, who these characters are, what they stand for, what their motives are, and then everything becomes easier."

VFX Debate Sparks Mixed Reactions

Despite the excitement, the film has already faced scrutiny, particularly around its visual effects. Early glimpses triggered divided reactions online, with some praising the scale while others criticised certain sequences as overdone.

A section of viewers compared parts of the teaser to gaming visuals, with comments suggesting it resembled “PS4” graphics. Others questioned whether it would meet global cinematic standards, especially given its ambitious positioning.

At the same time, some audiences expressed concern that the visuals lacked the emotional depth and “wow factor” expected from such a revered story, with a few even labelling elements as underwhelming.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rumored runtime for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor has hinted that the Ramayana adaptation could be close to six hours long, presented as a two-part cinematic experience.

What roles will Ranbir Kapoor play in the film?

Ranbir Kapoor will portray two significant characters: Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram, an avatar that preceded Lord Ram.

Has work on the Ramayana sequel begun?

Yes, work on Ramayana: Part 2 is progressing steadily, with the sequel reportedly halfway complete.

What has been the reaction to the Ramayana teaser's visual effects?

The visual effects have sparked mixed reactions, with some impressed by the scale and others criticizing certain sequences as overdone or resembling gaming graphics.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor ENtertainment News Ramayana Film Ramayana Runtime
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