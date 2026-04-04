Is Ramayana Really Six Hours Long? Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Clue

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Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has sparked fresh curiosity around the scale of Ramayana, hinting that the ambitious mythological adaptation may stretch to nearly six hours. While promoting the film internationally, the actor offered rare insights into the project, raising expectations and questions in equal measure about its final runtime.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Has A Historic Link; Great-Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Played Ram First

Ramayana Runtime Hinted At Six Hours

During a promotional stop in the Los Angeles, where he interacted with international media including Collider, Kapoor revealed that the story has been crafted as a two-part cinematic experience. Combined, the narrative could run close to six hours, blending action, visual spectacle, and emotional depth.

Drawing parallels with large-scale global franchises, he said, "Ramayana is nothing less than 'Lord of the Rings', you know, it's our greatest epic spectacle coming from our country, and this was just a teaser."

He further added, "We have six hours of epic visuals and epic action sequences, emotions. It teaches you to be a better son, a better husband, a better brother, you know, it's the triumph of good over evil."

The update comes shortly after the teaser unveiled sweeping battle scenes and mythical elements, offering a glimpse into the film’s grand visual scale. The makers have not officially disclosed the runtime yet, leaving the exact duration of both parts unconfirmed for now.

Kapoor also confirmed that work on the sequel is already progressing steadily, with Ramayana: Part 2 reportedly halfway complete. This indicates a tightly planned production strategy, with both parts being developed in tandem to maintain narrative continuity.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes On A Double Role

In another key reveal, Kapoor confirmed that he will portray two significant characters in the film, Lord Ram and Lord Parshuram. Speaking about the challenge, he said, "Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram, and just to get the opportunity to play them both was fantastic."

Explaining his preparation, he added, "I think as an actor, apart from body language, if you deeply understand the spirituality, the emotionality, of characters, everything starts from there. I think that's what I did, to really understand who these people are, who these characters are, what they stand for, what their motives are, and then everything becomes easier."

VFX Debate Sparks Mixed Reactions

The demons in #Ramayana look a lot like the goblins from The Hobbit movies.



Also, that whole Iceland part feels like it is inspired by the big battle scene in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.#RamayanaTeaser pic.twitter.com/WW3ewGOmUJ — Illusionminati (@illuminatiGuyy) April 2, 2026

Despite the excitement, the film has already faced scrutiny, particularly around its visual effects. Early glimpses triggered divided reactions online, with some praising the scale while others criticised certain sequences as overdone.

A section of viewers compared parts of the teaser to gaming visuals, with comments suggesting it resembled “PS4” graphics. Others questioned whether it would meet global cinematic standards, especially given its ambitious positioning.

At the same time, some audiences expressed concern that the visuals lacked the emotional depth and “wow factor” expected from such a revered story, with a few even labelling elements as underwhelming.