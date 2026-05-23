Speeding Private Bus Rams Into 8 Cars In Jaipur, Several Injured

A major road accident was reported in Jaipur on Saturday evening after a speeding private bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Harmada area, around 25 kilometres from the city.

According to initial information, the bus rammed into eight cars that had been halted due to traffic restrictions imposed for the movement of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s VIP convoy.

The impact of the collision was so severe that several cars were crushed “like toy vehicles”, triggering panic and chaos at the accident site.

Over A Dozen Injured, Several Critical

More than a dozen people travelling in the affected vehicles were injured in the accident, with at least half a dozen reported to be in serious condition.

Several passengers had to be rescued after emergency responders broke open damaged car doors to pull them out.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

Brake Failure Suspected

Preliminary information suggests that the private bus suffered a brake failure, which allegedly led to the accident.

The bus was reportedly travelling at high speed at the time of the collision.

Following the impact, one of the vehicles mounted the divider.

Traffic Halted For Chief Minister’s Convoy

The accident occurred around 6:45 pm in Harmada, where traffic had been stopped because Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy was scheduled to pass through the area.

The private bus involved in the accident was travelling from Ahmedabad to Haridwar.

According to initial reports, the bus had brought devotees to Rajasthan for an auspicious visit at the Khatu Shyam temple.

Chaos And Traffic Jam After Collision

The collision caused widespread panic in the area, with commotion continuing for a considerable period after the accident.

Traffic movement was severely disrupted following the crash, leading to a major jam on the route.

Police later used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles from the road and clear traffic congestion.