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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Mediators Near 60-Day Ceasefire Extension Deal After Rubio Hints At Progress

US-Iran Mediators Near 60-Day Ceasefire Extension Deal After Rubio Hints At Progress

US-Iran mediators are close to a 60-day ceasefire extension deal that may reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease sanctions and advance nuclear talks, with a decision likely within 48 hours.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 May 2026 09:59 PM (IST)

Mediators involved in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations believe they are close to securing an agreement that would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and lay the groundwork for broader talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The proposed deal reportedly includes the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, discussions on diluting or transferring Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, limited sanctions relief and steps by Washington to ease restrictions on Iranian ports.

Officials familiar with the negotiations told the YNet Global that both Tehran and Washington are currently reviewing the draft proposal, with a final decision possibly expected within the next 48 hours.

The latest developments come amid intensified diplomatic efforts involving regional and international players. Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir recently held another round of talks in Tehran, while Iran signalled that differences in the negotiations had narrowed.

Rubio Hinted On 'Progress' In Iran Negotiation

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his ongoing India visit, also acknowledged progress in the talks, saying there had been “some progress made” and hinting that “there may be news later today.”

According to the report, the proposed framework would also include phased access to Iranian assets frozen abroad, while Tehran would discuss the future of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, including the possibility of diluting or transferring it.

The uranium issue remains one of the key sticking points in negotiations, with US President Donald Trump insisting that Iran hand over roughly 440 kilograms of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels and accept restrictions preventing the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran Finalising MoU, Aimed At Ending Conflict

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Baghaei said Tehran was currently finalising a “memorandum of understanding” aimed at ending the conflict as a first phase before entering more detailed negotiations within 30 to 60 days.

A diplomat briefed on the talks told the Financial Times that negotiations were moving in a “positive direction,” though Tehran remained cautious because of what it viewed as inconsistent US positions.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly played key roles in narrowing gaps between the two sides, with Qatar also emerging as a major mediator alongside Pakistan.

The current negotiations are aimed at preserving the fragile ceasefire reached earlier this year, amid fears across the Gulf region that renewed conflict could threaten regional stability and disrupt global energy markets, particularly through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of the ongoing US-Iran negotiations?

The negotiations aim to extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and prepare for broader talks on Iran's nuclear program. This includes addressing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's uranium stockpile.

What key elements are included in the proposed deal?

The deal reportedly involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz, discussing Iran's enriched uranium, limited sanctions relief, and easing restrictions on Iranian ports. It also includes phased access to frozen Iranian assets.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War US Iran Peacetalks
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