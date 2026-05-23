US-Iran Mediators Near 60-Day Ceasefire Extension Deal After Rubio Hints At Progress

Mediators involved in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations believe they are close to securing an agreement that would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and lay the groundwork for broader talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The proposed deal reportedly includes the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, discussions on diluting or transferring Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, limited sanctions relief and steps by Washington to ease restrictions on Iranian ports.

Officials familiar with the negotiations told the YNet Global that both Tehran and Washington are currently reviewing the draft proposal, with a final decision possibly expected within the next 48 hours.

The latest developments come amid intensified diplomatic efforts involving regional and international players. Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir recently held another round of talks in Tehran, while Iran signalled that differences in the negotiations had narrowed.

Rubio Hinted On 'Progress' In Iran Negotiation

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his ongoing India visit, also acknowledged progress in the talks, saying there had been “some progress made” and hinting that “there may be news later today.”

According to the report, the proposed framework would also include phased access to Iranian assets frozen abroad, while Tehran would discuss the future of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, including the possibility of diluting or transferring it.

The uranium issue remains one of the key sticking points in negotiations, with US President Donald Trump insisting that Iran hand over roughly 440 kilograms of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels and accept restrictions preventing the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran Finalising MoU, Aimed At Ending Conflict

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Baghaei said Tehran was currently finalising a “memorandum of understanding” aimed at ending the conflict as a first phase before entering more detailed negotiations within 30 to 60 days.

A diplomat briefed on the talks told the Financial Times that negotiations were moving in a “positive direction,” though Tehran remained cautious because of what it viewed as inconsistent US positions.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly played key roles in narrowing gaps between the two sides, with Qatar also emerging as a major mediator alongside Pakistan.

The current negotiations are aimed at preserving the fragile ceasefire reached earlier this year, amid fears across the Gulf region that renewed conflict could threaten regional stability and disrupt global energy markets, particularly through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.