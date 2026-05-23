The negotiations aim to extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and prepare for broader talks on Iran's nuclear program. This includes addressing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's uranium stockpile.
Explorer
US-Iran Mediators Near 60-Day Ceasefire Extension Deal After Rubio Hints At Progress
US-Iran mediators are close to a 60-day ceasefire extension deal that may reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease sanctions and advance nuclear talks, with a decision likely within 48 hours.
Before You Go
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main objective of the ongoing US-Iran negotiations?
What key elements are included in the proposed deal?
The deal reportedly involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz, discussing Iran's enriched uranium, limited sanctions relief, and easing restrictions on Iranian ports. It also includes phased access to frozen Iranian assets.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
At Least 10 Killed After Ukrainian Drone Hits University Area In Russian-Controlled Area
World
‘Foreigners Are Not Safe’: Fear Grows As Xenophobic Attacks Rise In South Africa
World
US-Iran Mediators Near 60-Day Ceasefire Extension Deal After Rubio Hints At Progress
World
Iran’s ‘Sabhyata’ Jibe Targets Marco Rubio As He Arrives In India
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion