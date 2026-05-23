‘Some Progress’: Marco Rubio Hints At Possible Breakthrough In Iran Negotiations

Rubio said negotiations were continuing even as he addressed the gathering and suggested that a formal update could be issued soon.

VIDEO | During the red-carpet event at US Embassy, US Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) says, “…As for the Iranian issue, there has been some progress, and even as I speak, discussions are ongoing. There is a possibility that later today, tomorrow, or in the coming days, we may… https://t.co/YNZZxf6WXa pic.twitter.com/4Y1h2kITW5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2026

'There has been Some Progress'

Rubio, who is on an official visit to India, was speaking at the red-carpet event at US Embassy, which was organised by US Ambassador to India Sergie Gor.

“There has been some progress, and even as I speak, discussions are ongoing. There is a possibility that later today, tomorrow, or in the coming days, we may have something more to say,” he said.

Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapon

Reiterating the position of US President Donald Trump, Rubio stressed that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and called for the transfer of Iran’s enriched and highly enriched uranium.

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“This issue needs to be resolved, as the President has made clear, one way or another. Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The straits must remain open without tolls. They need to hand over their enriched and highly enriched uranium,” Rubio said.

He also said the issue of uranium enrichment remained a key point in the negotiations and emphasised that Washington continued to prefer a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Trump's Preferance To Resolve Issues Through Negotiated Diplomatic Solution

“The President’s preference is always to resolve issues like this through a negotiated diplomatic solution, and that is what we are working on right now,” Rubio added.

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Expressing hope for a peaceful breakthrough, the US Secretary of State said more developments on the matter could emerge during the course of his ongoing visit.