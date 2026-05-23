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HomeNewsIndia‘Some Progress’: Marco Rubio Hints At Possible Breakthrough In Iran Negotiations

‘Some Progress’: Marco Rubio Hints At Possible Breakthrough In Iran Negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there has been “some progress” in Iran talks, stressing Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons as negotiations continue.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 May 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Marco Rubio noted progress in Iran discussions.
  • Negotiations continue, with potential updates in days.

United States State Scretary Marco Rubio on Saturday said that there had been “some progress” in the ongoing discussions related to Iran, while indicating that further developments could emerge in the coming days.

Rubio said negotiations were continuing even as he addressed the gathering and suggested that a formal update could be issued soon.

'There has been Some Progress'

Rubio, who is on an official visit to India, was speaking at  the red-carpet event at US Embassy, which was organised by US Ambassador to India Sergie Gor.

“There has been some progress, and even as I speak, discussions are ongoing. There is a possibility that later today, tomorrow, or in the coming days, we may have something more to say,” he said.

Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapon

Reiterating the position of US President Donald Trump, Rubio stressed that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and called for the transfer of Iran’s enriched and highly enriched uranium.

Also Read: Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

“This issue needs to be resolved, as the President has made clear, one way or another. Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. The straits must remain open without tolls. They need to hand over their enriched and highly enriched uranium,” Rubio said.

He also said the issue of uranium enrichment remained a key point in the negotiations and emphasised that Washington continued to prefer a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Trump's Preferance To Resolve Issues Through Negotiated Diplomatic Solution

“The President’s preference is always to resolve issues like this through a negotiated diplomatic solution, and that is what we are working on right now,” Rubio added.

Also Read: PM Modi Holds Key Talks With Marco Rubio, Receives White House Invitation From Trump

Expressing hope for a peaceful breakthrough, the US Secretary of State said more developments on the matter could emerge during the course of his ongoing visit.

Before You Go

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts

Frequently Asked Questions

Has there been any progress in the discussions related to Iran?

Yes, there has been some progress in the ongoing discussions related to Iran, and further developments may emerge in the coming days.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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India US Ties India-US Ties Rubio Rubio In India
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