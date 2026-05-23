Yes, there has been some progress in the ongoing discussions related to Iran, and further developments may emerge in the coming days.
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‘Some Progress’: Marco Rubio Hints At Possible Breakthrough In Iran Negotiations
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there has been “some progress” in Iran talks, stressing Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons as negotiations continue.
- US Secretary Marco Rubio noted progress in Iran discussions.
- Negotiations continue, with potential updates in days.
United States State Scretary Marco Rubio on Saturday said that there had been “some progress” in the ongoing discussions related to Iran, while indicating that further developments could emerge in the coming days.
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Has there been any progress in the discussions related to Iran?
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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