Who Is Samarth Singh, The Lawyer At The Centre Of Twisha Sharma Death Investigation?

A Bhopal court on Saturday sent Samarth Singh, the husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody in connection with her death case.

Singh, who had remained absconding for more than a week, was taken into custody on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea filed before the high court. He later appeared before the Jabalpur district court in the evening and surrendered.

Twisha Sharma, 32, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension area on May 12.

Her family has alleged foul play, claiming there were injury marks on her body. They also alleged that Sharma had informed them about being physically assaulted by her husband and accused her in-laws of dowry harassment.

Who Is Samarth Singh?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Samarth Singh describes himself as an independent litigator, legal adviser and a graduate of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

His profile states that his legal practice spans both trial and appellate courts across Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, with experience in service law, criminal defence and consumer protection matters.

He has reportedly been working independently since September 2018 and claims to have nearly eight years of litigation experience.

Singh also mentioned on his profile that he served as a legal adviser to the Madhya Pradesh government between June 2023 and August 2025.

Education And Legal Career

His educational details mention a B.A. LL.B. (Hons) degree from NLSIU Bangalore, along with participation in an exchange programme at Belgium’s Ghent University through Erasmus Mundus.

His licence to practise law was issued by the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in September 2018.

On Friday, the Bar Council of India suspended his licence with immediate effect over allegations connected to the death case involving his wife.

Investigation Draws Wider Attention

The case has attracted significant public attention partly because Singh’s mother is a retired judicial officer.

His background as a practising lawyer, particularly in criminal defence matters, has also intensified scrutiny surrounding the investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death.