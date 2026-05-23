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HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Samarth Singh, The Lawyer At The Centre Of Twisha Sharma Death Investigation?

Who Is Samarth Singh, The Lawyer At The Centre Of Twisha Sharma Death Investigation?

Twisha Sharma, 32, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension area on May 12.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, arrested for her death.
  • Singh, a lawyer, surrendered after withdrawing bail plea.
  • Family alleges foul play, dowry harassment by in-laws.

A Bhopal court on Saturday sent Samarth Singh, the husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma, to seven days of police custody in connection with her death case.

Singh, who had remained absconding for more than a week, was taken into custody on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea filed before the high court. He later appeared before the Jabalpur district court in the evening and surrendered.

Twisha Sharma, 32, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension area on May 12.

Her family has alleged foul play, claiming there were injury marks on her body. They also alleged that Sharma had informed them about being physically assaulted by her husband and accused her in-laws of dowry harassment.

Who Is Samarth Singh?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Samarth Singh describes himself as an independent litigator, legal adviser and a graduate of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

His profile states that his legal practice spans both trial and appellate courts across Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, with experience in service law, criminal defence and consumer protection matters.

He has reportedly been working independently since September 2018 and claims to have nearly eight years of litigation experience.

Singh also mentioned on his profile that he served as a legal adviser to the Madhya Pradesh government between June 2023 and August 2025.

Education And Legal Career

His educational details mention a B.A. LL.B. (Hons) degree from NLSIU Bangalore, along with participation in an exchange programme at Belgium’s Ghent University through Erasmus Mundus.

His licence to practise law was issued by the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh in September 2018.

On Friday, the Bar Council of India suspended his licence with immediate effect over allegations connected to the death case involving his wife.

Investigation Draws Wider Attention

The case has attracted significant public attention partly because Singh’s mother is a retired judicial officer.

His background as a practising lawyer, particularly in criminal defence matters, has also intensified scrutiny surrounding the investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death.

Before You Go

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Samarth Singh's profession?

Samarth Singh is an independent litigator and legal advisor. He has experience in trial and appellate courts across Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore.

What is Samarth Singh's connection to Twisha Sharma?

Samarth Singh is the husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma. He has been taken into custody in connection with her death case.

What are the allegations against Samarth Singh?

Twisha Sharma's family has alleged foul play and physical assault by her husband. They also accused his in-laws of dowry harassment.

What is the status of Samarth Singh's legal license?

The Bar Council of India has suspended Samarth Singh's license to practice law with immediate effect due to allegations related to his wife's death.

Why has this case garnered significant public attention?

The case has attracted attention due to Samarth Singh's mother being a retired judicial officer and his background as a criminal defence lawyer.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal Lawyer Twisha Sharma Samarth Singh Twisha Sharma Death Investigation
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