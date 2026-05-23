Samarth Singh is an independent litigator and legal advisor. He has experience in trial and appellate courts across Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore.
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Who Is Samarth Singh, The Lawyer At The Centre Of Twisha Sharma Death Investigation?
Twisha Sharma, 32, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Bagh Mugalia Extension area on May 12.
- Model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, arrested for her death.
- Singh, a lawyer, surrendered after withdrawing bail plea.
- Family alleges foul play, dowry harassment by in-laws.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Samarth Singh's profession?
What is Samarth Singh's connection to Twisha Sharma?
Samarth Singh is the husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma. He has been taken into custody in connection with her death case.
What are the allegations against Samarth Singh?
Twisha Sharma's family has alleged foul play and physical assault by her husband. They also accused his in-laws of dowry harassment.
What is the status of Samarth Singh's legal license?
The Bar Council of India has suspended Samarth Singh's license to practice law with immediate effect due to allegations related to his wife's death.
Why has this case garnered significant public attention?
The case has attracted attention due to Samarth Singh's mother being a retired judicial officer and his background as a criminal defence lawyer.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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