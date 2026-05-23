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HomeEntertainmentOTTOTT Releases Of The Week: Your Complete Guide To This Weekend’s Must-Watch Shows And Films

OTT Releases Of The Week: Your Complete Guide To This Weekend’s Must-Watch Shows And Films

The OTT lineup for May 22, 2026, features major releases across platforms, including Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha), Ladies First, System, and more.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 23 May 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar spy thriller adds unseen footage about India's first espionage operation.
  • Ladies First flips gender roles in a universe ruled by women.
  • System follows prosecutors winning cases amidst complicated personal ambitions.
  • Madhuvidhu drama explores interfaith marriage challenges and family pressure.
  • Warrant crime thriller details constable seeking justice for forgotten cases.
  • Gabby's Dollhouse movie features a rescue mission for a magical dollhouse.
  • Fifties Professionals reunites exiled experts for action-comedy investigation.

Confused about what to stream this weekend? You’re not alone. Every Friday brings a fresh wave of OTT releases, and May 22, 2026 is packed with exciting new titles across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more. From high-octane spy action and courtroom drama to quirky comedies and emotional family stories, this week’s lineup has something for every mood. Big stars, bold concepts, and global storytelling promise a binge-worthy weekend you won’t want to miss.

1. Dhurandhar (Raw & Undekha) – Netflix, JioHotstar

The OTT version of the high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar offers additional unseen footage. The story revolves around “Mission Dhurandhar,” India’s first major espionage operation. IB Director Ajay Sanyal recruits death-row inmate Jaskirat Singh Rangi, sending him undercover into Karachi’s Lyari gang under the identity Hamza Ali Mazar. As he gains the trust of gangster Rehman Dakait and rises through the ranks, he secretly works against him while navigating threats from ISI agent Major Iqbal and corrupt officer SP Chaudhary Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

2. Ladies First – Netflix

This comedy explores a parallel universe where gender roles are completely reversed. Damein, a self-proclaimed “ladies' man,” finds himself in a world ruled by women and must adjust to the new power structure. His biggest challenge comes from Alex, his sharp and authoritative boss, who once worked under him in his original world. The film also stars Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer, Tom Davis, Richard E Grant and Fiona Shaw.

3. System – Amazon Prime Video

This courtroom drama follows public prosecutor Neha Rajvansh, who teams up with courtroom stenographer Sarika Rawat to win a series of high-profile cases. While their partnership leads to professional success and rising recognition, hidden motives and personal ambitions slowly complicate their journey. The series also features Ashutosh Gowariker in a key role.

ALSO READ | Why Randeep Hooda Was Not Seen As Aurangzeb In Chhaava—Actor Reveals Reason

4. Madhuvidhu – SonyLIV

A family romantic drama, Madhuvidhu follows Amrut Raj, a bachelor from a traditional household of five men, whose life changes after he falls in love with Sneha. Their marriage soon faces challenges due to interfaith differences and family pressure, turning their early romance into a test of endurance. The film features Jagadish, Saikumar, Amal Jose, Sanju Madhu, Azees Nedumangad, and Sreejaya Nair.

5. Warrant – ZEE5

This crime thriller follows constable Koattai Karuppusami, a quiet officer who endures years of humiliation before transforming into a powerful enforcer of forgotten warrant cases. As his hidden rage reshapes his career and authority, a custodial death triggers a deeper investigation into his actions and morality.

6. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie – Netflix

This live-action adaptation follows Gabby on a road trip with her grandmother to Cat Francisco. Their adventure takes a turn when Gabby’s magical dollhouse ends up in the hands of Vera, an eccentric cat collector. Gabby sets out on a mission to rescue her dollhouse and the Gabby Cats from danger. The film stars Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan, Kristen Wiig, and Jason Mantzoukas.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Face Backlash After Dharna Appears Snubbed By Paparazzi At 'Maa Behen' Event

7. Fifties Professionals – Viki

This Korean action-comedy series follows three middle-aged professionals who were once top experts in their fields but were exiled to a remote island. Years later, a series of events forces them back into action as they reunite to uncover the truth behind their downfall and reclaim their purpose. The series stars Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, and Heo Sung Tae.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new content is releasing on OTT platforms on May 22, 2026?

Several new movies and series are being released across platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Viki on May 22, 2026.

What is the plot of the spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' on Netflix?

'Dhurandhar' follows an inmate sent undercover to Pakistan for India's first espionage operation, navigating gang politics and ISI agents.

What is 'Ladies First' about on Netflix?

This comedy explores a world with reversed gender roles, where a 'ladies' man' must adapt to a society ruled by women.

What is the premise of the courtroom drama 'System' on Amazon Prime Video?

'System' follows a public prosecutor and a stenographer whose successful partnership faces complications due to hidden motives and ambitions.

What is 'Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie' about?

Gabby embarks on a mission to rescue her magical dollhouse and the Gabby Cats from an eccentric collector after it falls into the wrong hands.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zee5 Amazon Prime Video SonyLIV System Netflix OTT Releases Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Weekend Binge
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