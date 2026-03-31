Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look As ‘Rama’ Goes Viral After LA Reveal; Teaser Gets CBFC Clearance

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The anticipation around Ramayana has reached a fever pitch after an exclusive teaser preview in Los Angeles left attendees visibly impressed. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama, the early glimpse has already sparked widespread excitement online, even before its official global unveiling on April 2.

Although recording was strictly prohibited at the screening, clips from the press interaction featuring Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra have gone viral, offering just enough to fuel curiosity among fans worldwide.

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Exclusive LA Screening Builds Momentum

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor talking about Prabhu Shree Rama in Los Angeles, Usa during Ramayana Glimpse Screening Event pic.twitter.com/jHmKlHJ9jq — The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) March 30, 2026

The Los Angeles event marked a key milestone for one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects. With a select international audience in attendance, the screening offered a carefully curated first look at the mythological epic.

During a candid Q&A, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the depth of his character, saying, “Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries. He enlightens us about the triumph of human spirit. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness, and is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

His reflections added emotional weight to the already grand narrative, hinting at a story rooted in resilience and timeless values.

Star-Studded Cast And Musical Powerhouse

The film boasts an expansive ensemble. While Ranbir Kapoor embodies the composed and principled Rama, Yash is set to portray the formidable Ravana. Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita, alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Adding further scale to the project is a rare musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, a pairing that has significantly heightened expectations.

Teaser Runtime, Certification And Release Timeline

🚨 Exclusive : Ramayana Second Asset 'Rama' Glimpse certified by CBFC with 2:38 mts of Runtime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BkqHrdEPMx — The Ramayana 🏹 (@RamayanaSaga) March 30, 2026

With excitement building, reports confirm that the teaser, titled Rama, has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The preview runs for approximately 2 minutes and 38 seconds, offering audiences a substantial introduction to the world crafted by Nitesh Tiwari. Certification was reportedly granted on March 30, setting the stage for its official release on the morning of April 2.

Announcing the date earlier, the makers shared, “Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity."

They further added, “We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama,’ on April 2, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world.”