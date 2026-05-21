'Cow Slaughter Not Essential To Islam Or Eid’: Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Govt’s Curbs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Calcutta High Court upholds state's animal slaughter restrictions for Bakrid.

Court: Cow slaughter not essential religious practice for Islam.

Slaughter restricted to designated, safe locations; public sacrifice banned.

Ahead of Bakrid, the Calcutta High Court upheld the West Bengal government’s restrictions on animal slaughter during the festival, dismissing petitions challenging the state notification. The court ruled that cow slaughter is not an essential religious practice linked to Islam or Bakrid and said the state has the power to regulate animal sacrifice in the interest of public order and safety. It also directed that slaughter cannot take place in open or public spaces and must be limited to designated and secure locations.

'Cow Slaughter Not Essential'

In its order, the High Court observed that cow slaughter is not an inseparable part of Bakrid celebrations or any mandatory religious practice. The bench said the government can impose reasonable restrictions on animal sacrifice in public interest. However, the court asked the state to consider relaxation regarding the sacrifice of other animals during the festival.

The ruling came while hearing pleas challenging a West Bengal government notification that introduced strict conditions for animal slaughter during religious occasions. Petitioners had sought exemptions under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, arguing that the festival required special provisions.

The court also reinforced the ban on slaughter or sacrifice in public or open areas, stating that such activities can only be carried out at officially designated locations following safety norms.

Also Read: ‘Qurbani Will Continue’: Humayun Kabir Stirs Controversy Over Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Bakrid

Temple Pleas Also Rejected

The High Court also dismissed petitions seeking a complete ban on animal sacrifice at temples, including mass sacrifices linked to Kali Puja rituals. The bench said religious practices cannot be entirely prohibited and added that such matters cannot be viewed solely through the lens of promoting vegetarianism across the country.

Under the state government’s notification, animals without a valid fitness certificate cannot be slaughtered. The rules also mandate strict medical examination of animals before slaughter and require certification from authorised officials.

The state government and lawyers representing the Centre defended the notification in court, arguing that the restrictions are legally valid under the 1950 law. The notification further warns of punitive action against anyone found violating the prescribed norms on animal sacrifice and slaughter.

Also Read: '6 Months Jail': West Bengal Tightens Animal Slaughter Rules, Makes Veterinary Fitness Certificate Mandatory