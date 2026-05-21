Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'Cow Slaughter Not Essential To Islam Or Eid’: Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Govt’s Curbs

'Cow Slaughter Not Essential To Islam Or Eid’: Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Govt’s Curbs

Calcutta HC upheld Bengal’s Bakrid slaughter curbs, saying cow slaughter is not essential to Islam and public sacrifice can be restricted.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 May 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Calcutta High Court upholds state's animal slaughter restrictions for Bakrid.
  • Court: Cow slaughter not essential religious practice for Islam.
  • Slaughter restricted to designated, safe locations; public sacrifice banned.

Ahead of Bakrid, the Calcutta High Court upheld the West Bengal government’s restrictions on animal slaughter during the festival, dismissing petitions challenging the state notification. The court ruled that cow slaughter is not an essential religious practice linked to Islam or Bakrid and said the state has the power to regulate animal sacrifice in the interest of public order and safety. It also directed that slaughter cannot take place in open or public spaces and must be limited to designated and secure locations.

'Cow Slaughter Not Essential'

In its order, the High Court observed that cow slaughter is not an inseparable part of Bakrid celebrations or any mandatory religious practice. The bench said the government can impose reasonable restrictions on animal sacrifice in public interest. However, the court asked the state to consider relaxation regarding the sacrifice of other animals during the festival.

The ruling came while hearing pleas challenging a West Bengal government notification that introduced strict conditions for animal slaughter during religious occasions. Petitioners had sought exemptions under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, arguing that the festival required special provisions.

The court also reinforced the ban on slaughter or sacrifice in public or open areas, stating that such activities can only be carried out at officially designated locations following safety norms.

Also Read: ‘Qurbani Will Continue’: Humayun Kabir Stirs Controversy Over Cow Slaughter Ahead Of Bakrid

Temple Pleas Also Rejected

The High Court also dismissed petitions seeking a complete ban on animal sacrifice at temples, including mass sacrifices linked to Kali Puja rituals. The bench said religious practices cannot be entirely prohibited and added that such matters cannot be viewed solely through the lens of promoting vegetarianism across the country.

Under the state government’s notification, animals without a valid fitness certificate cannot be slaughtered. The rules also mandate strict medical examination of animals before slaughter and require certification from authorised officials.

The state government and lawyers representing the Centre defended the notification in court, arguing that the restrictions are legally valid under the 1950 law. The notification further warns of punitive action against anyone found violating the prescribed norms on animal sacrifice and slaughter.

Also Read: '6 Months Jail': West Bengal Tightens Animal Slaughter Rules, Makes Veterinary Fitness Certificate Mandatory

Before You Go

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Calcutta HC Suvendu Adhikari Breaking News ABP Live Humayun Kabir Cow Salughter EID
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Cow Slaughter Not Essential To Islam Or Eid’: Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Govt’s Curbs
'Cow Slaughter Not Essential To Islam Or Eid’: Calcutta HC Upholds Bengal Govt’s Curbs
News
Hormuz Crisis: India Prioritises Return Of Stranded Vessels Before Fresh Sailings
Hormuz Crisis: India Prioritises Return Of Stranded Vessels Before Fresh Sailings
Cities
Will Delhi & Parts Of North India Receive Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Says
Will Delhi & Parts Of North India Receive Rainfall? Here’s What IMD Says
India
Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case
Umar Khalid Moves Delhi High Court Against Bail Rejection In 2020 Riots Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Adani Fallout
Bengal Re-Poll: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws From Falta Seat
Punjab Horror: Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal, Main Accused Flees to Canada
Breaking:Severe Heatwave Grips North India as Temperatures Touch 48°C, IMD Issues Alert
Breaking: Samar Singh Moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Tusha Sharma Mystery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget